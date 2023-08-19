 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Raiders vs. Rams: live stream NFL preseason games

Jason Struss
By

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is about to kick into high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America’s finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 2 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 19.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.

Recommended Videos

Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams game on CBS

A locker room.
N/A

The matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The best way to view the game is to watch it on CBS. Check your local listings for the proper channel.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams live stream on NFL+

You can also watch this game with an NFL+ subscription. For $7/month or $40/year, NFL+ subscribers can watch NFL Network and stream live, local, and primetime preseason, regular season, and postseason games. NFL+ Premium, the second tier, is more expensive with a price of $15/month or $80/year. NFL+ Premium includes every component in the first tier with the inclusion of NFL Redzone and game replays. There is a free seven-day trial available for new customers.

Watch Raiders vs. Rams on NFL+

Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

You can view this game on YouTube TV. Other featured channels include TNT, USA, TBS, Comedy Central, and ESPN. Football fans can also purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will increase to $73/month starting month four. New customers can also sign up for a free trial.

Watch Raiders vs. Rams on YouTube TV

Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

This game can be watched on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN2. A subscription to Hulu with Live TV also includes Disney+ and ESPN. Subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $70/month. At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The prices for Hulu Live are increasing this fall, so read up on the changes.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

To access this game on Sling TV, subscribers must have either Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not include NFL Network. Sling Blue includes 42 channels, with 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels like USA, FS1, and FX. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive 50% off their first month if they sign up now.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With over 100-plus channels, FuboTV is an intriguing option for customers looking for numerous channels. ESPN, Freeform, HGTV, MSNBC, and SYFY are some of the channel options on FuboTV. Subscription plans start at $75/month with a Pro Plan. However, there are plans with more channels for a higher price. If you are a new customer, sign up for a free trial today.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you are an American on vacation outside of the country, then you should look into downloading a VPN to watch the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams. A VPN allows Americans to bypass regional broadcast restrictions by connecting to U.S. servers. Try one of the top VPNs, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
Where to watch Bengals vs. Packers: live stream NFL preseason games
Matt LaFleur stands on the sideline for the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL preseason is underway. After last week's Hall of Fame Game, most teams will play their first preseason game this weekend. One game to watch is the Green Bay Packers traveling to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 11.

The keys to the game involve the starting quarterbacks of both teams. Jordan Love takes over for the Packers after Green Bay traded future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this past offseason. In three years, Love has made one start in the regular season back in 2021. For the Bengals, all the attention is on Joe Burrow, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury. Burrow is expected to be ready for Week 1, but not guaranteed.
Watch Bengals vs. Packers live stream on NFL Network

Read more
Burnley vs. Man City live stream: Watch the Premier League for free
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

Burnley is taking on Manchester in Premier League soccer action today. USA Network has the television coverage, which opens up a lot of options if you want to watch the game online. Several of the best live TV streaming services will offer the Burnley vs. Man City live stream, and there are even a couple of ways to watch for free. We’ve rounded up all of the information you need to watch, so read onward for more details.
Watch the Burnley vs. Manchester City live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV may be the best streaming TV service among sports lovers, and it’s one of the places you can watch the Burnley vs Manchester City game for free. Its channel lineup has more than 150 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, several Fubo original sports channels, and USA Network. To watch the Burnley vs. Manchester City game for free, you can take advantage of the seven-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber.

Read more
Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 live stream
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso pose on the poster for WWE SummerSlam.

For the first time in 30 years, the "biggest party of the summer" heads to Michigan as WWE SummerSlam takes centerstage. The 36th annual SummerSlam marks the fourth Premium Live Event on the 2023 schedule. As one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar, SummerSlam will be full of nonstop action with a few surprises throughout the night.

All eyes will be on the Bloodline as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to take on his cousin, Jey Uso, in a Tribal Combat Match. Roman was pinned for the first time in 3.5 years by Jey in the Bloodline Civil War tag match at Money in the Bank. Not only will the winner be crowned champion, but they will be acknowledged as the Tribal Chief. Also, expect a violent and brutal grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar as another chapter will be written in their bitter rivalry.

Read more