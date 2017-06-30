HBO's anthology series 'Room 104' gets its first, weird trailer

Why it matters to you Every new HBO project is big news, but the upcoming series Room 104 is taking a different angle on the usual anthology format.

Anthology television series are all the rage lately, with shows like Black Mirror and American Crime Story (and the latter’s predecessor, American Horror Story) receiving critical acclaim for their presentation of stand-alone stories united by some common, thematic thread. HBO has released the first trailer for its own upcoming anthology project, Room 104, and the first look suggests that the series will cover a lot of ground — all from a single motel room.

The first trailer for Room 104 was accompanied by a full episode list — with a synopsis for each episode — offering an additional peek at what is to come for the series, which is created and executive produced by brothers Mark and Jay Duplass.

Written and directed by a long list of writers and filmmakers, Room 104 tells a different story each episode featuring characters passing through the same room in an American chain motel over the years. The series will be set in different time periods throughout the season, and the episodes will cover a range of genres, from comedy to drama, and even horror.

Although both Duplass brothers are serving as executive producers on the series, Mark Duplass — who starred in the FX series The League and created and starred in the HBO series Togetherness — also wrote half the episodes in the first season of the series.

The full list of episodes provided by HBO for the first season of Room 104 reads as follows:

Episode 1: Ralphie

Debut: July 28 (11:30 p.m.-midnight ET/PT)

Things go horribly awry when a babysitter (Melonie Diaz) arrives at Room 104 to watch an unusual boy named Ralph (Ethan Kent). Ross Partridge also stars.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Sarah Adina Smith.

Episode 2: Pizza Boy

Debut: August 4 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

A pizza delivery boy gets caught up in a couple’s twisted games. James Van Der Beek and Davie-Blue star.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Patrick Brice.

Episode 3: The Knockadoo

Debut: August 11 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

A woman (Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris) seeking salvation is visited by a cult priest (Orlando Jones) promising to help her transcend the ordinary world for another realm.

Written by Carson Mell; directed by Sarah Adina Smith.

Episode 4: I Knew You Weren’t Dead

Debut: August 18 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

A visitor (Jay Duplass) in Room 104 seeks advice about his marital troubles from a long-lost friend. Will Tranfo and Frank Ashmore also star.

Episode 5: The Internet

Debut: August 25 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

In 1997, a son (Karan Soni) must teach his mother (Poorna Jagannathan) how to use the internet over the phone after leaving behind an important document on his laptop.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Doug Emmett.

Episode 6: Voyeurs

Debut: September 1 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

The past and present come face to face when a housekeeper (Dendrie Taylor) reconnects with her younger self (Sarah Hay).

Written by Dayna Hanson; directed by Dayna Hanson.

Episode 7: The Missionaries

Debut: September 8 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

Two young Mormon missionaries (Adam Foster, Nat Wolff) test the boundaries of their faith.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Megan Griffiths.

Episode 8: Phoenix

Debut: September 15 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

In 1969, the sole survivor (Amy Landecker) of a plane crash is faced with a decision: Go back to the life she had or seize the opportunity to start anew. Mae Whitman also stars.

Story by Xan Aranda and Ross Partridge; teleplay by Ross Partridge; directed by Ross Partridge.

Episode 9: Boris

Debut: September 22 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

When an aging Croatian tennis player (Konstantin Lavysh) reveals memories of his tortured past to a housekeeper (Veronica Falcon), an unlikely bond is formed. Biff Wiff also stars.

Written by Ross Partridge; directed by Chad Hartigan.

Episode 10: Red Tent

Debut: September 29 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

Two young men (Keir Gilchrist, Brian Hostenske) plotting to disrupt a political convention are interrupted by nerves … and an AC repairman (Hugo Armstrong).

Written by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck; directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Episode 11: The Fight

Debut: October 6 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

Two female mixed martial arts fighters (Natalie Morgan, Keta Meggett) work together to score a bigger payday in an upcoming bout. Stephen Rannazzisi also stars.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Megan Griffiths.

Episode 12: My Love

Debut: October 13 (11:30 p.m.-midnight)

An octogenarian couple (Philip Baker Hall, Ellen Geer) returns to Room 104 to relive their first night together. Jacqueline Wright also stars.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Marta Cunningham.

The first season of Room 104 will premiere July 28, at 11:30 p.m. (ET) on HBO.