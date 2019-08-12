First trailer for Apple TV+ series The Morning Show takes you on a studio tour

Share

Apple released the first trailer for one of its most high-profile Apple TV+ projects, The Morning Show, which follows the behind-the-scenes drama of a morning television news show.

The trailer takes the audience through the studio where the show is filmed, slowly panning from one door and desk to another, with snippets of dialogue from series stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell. Based on the video, Carell’s previously unnamed character — which brings him back to TV for his first starring role since The Office — will be named Mitch Kessler (his name can be seen on one of the doors).

A photo featuring Aniston and Carell’s characters — who will serve as co-hosts of the series’ news show — can also be seen in the trailer.

The Morning Show has Aniston and Witherspoon teaming up both in front of the camera and behind it, as the duo also serve as producers on the series.

The series will “pull back the curtain on the power dynamic between women and men” in the professional world, according to Witherspoon and Aniston, who previously introduced the series during Apple’s presentation of Apple TV+ in June. Two seasons of The Morning Show have already been ordered by Apple, and filming is reportedly concluded on the first season.

Joining the three aforementioned A-listers in the cast are Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, and Nestor Carbonell.

Promotion of The Morning Show appears to be shifting into a higher gear, with Apple launching social media accounts for the series on Twitter and Instagram.

The Morning Show is the second Apple TV+ original series to get an official trailer, following the June debut of a preview for For All Mankind, Apple’s alternate-history series set in a world where the international space race never ended. That series has award-winning Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek writer Ronald D. Moore on board as creator and co-writer, along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

Apple TV+ is expected to launch at some point this fall, although the company has kept details scarce regarding when and where the subscription-based video service will be available. Pricing for the service is also unknown at this point.