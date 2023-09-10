 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September

Christine Persaud
By

Who doesn’t love a good sci-fi flick? They are usually mind-bending, intriguing, and exciting. They’re the types of movies you can talk about after watching, sharing theories and discussing the amazing special effects, cast, and clever storylines. Sometimes, sci-fi movies have a humorous edge and other times they dive deep into tech. With AI at the forefront of many sci-fi movies and shows nowadays, there’s a bit of art imitating life as well.

Amazon Prime Video has tons of great sci-fi movies. If you’re looking for a good sci-fi movie to watch this September, check out these three diverse options on Prime Video, each with its own unique spin on the genre.

Recommended Videos

Interface (2022)

INTERFACE - Official Trailer

Imagine if you could bring someone back to life by transferring their consciousness to someone else’s body. This idea has been explored in many movies and TV shows, like the Netflix original series Altered Carbon. In Interface, it’s a near-future world where such a technology exists. A person’s mind and memories can be transferred to another, therefore effectively keeping them alive after death.

After two sisters lose their father and their mother ends up in a coma, they discover plans for a machine that can accomplish this, and travel through the multiverse trying to find it. The goal? To bring their mother back before she leaves them for good.

Stream Interface on Prime Video.

A Million Miles Away (2023)

A Million Miles Away - Official Trailer | Prime Video

A new movie this month, A Million Miles Away is based on a true story. It stars Michael Pena as real-life NASA flight engineer Jose Hernandez, who went from humble beginnings in a small village in Mexico to flying more than 200 miles above Earth in the International Space Station.

A story about the drive and determination of one man and the overwhelming support of his family and teachers, the movie is as much an entertaining sci-fi film as it is a tribute and love letter to Hernandez, who is arguably the personification of the American Dream. The story is based on Hernandez’s book Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut.

Stream A Million Miles Away on Prime Video.

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes (2020)

BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES - Trailer | BIFFF 2021

A clever Japanese sci-fi comedy, Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes offers a humorous twist for those who don’t want anything intense and emotional. The story centers around Kato (Kazunari Tosa), a café owner who discovers something special about his computer monitor: it shows what is going to happen two minutes into the future. His café’s TV, on the other hand, shows what happened two minutes prior. The two are apparently linked with a two-minute delay. Naturally, Kato has a genius idea: place the monitor in front of the TV and create a Droste effect where a picture appears within itself, displaying an infinite two-minute cycle. He’s effectively time traveling in the most unique, hilarious, and arguably pointless, way.

Because of the timing of this movie’s release during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t get a fair shot in theaters. But for those who watched it, they praised Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes for its “infectious energy” and “low-budget spirit.” Bottom line: This sci-fi flick should be on your watch list when you want something high-tech, yet light and fun at the same time.

Stream Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine is a professional editor and writer with 18 years of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started…
3 underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September
Two men sit in a bathtub in Jeff, Who Lives at Home.

There are always new movies coming to Amazon Prime Video, including both old and new titles. Some of these movies might be ones you have watched already, but a few are underrated ones that you may never have seen way back in the day, or perhaps saw when you were really young and completely forgot about them.

It’s never too late to check out a movie from decades past, and there are options in every genre. Here, we’re highlighting three underrated movies on Prime Video that are worth watching in September before they’re gone. Movies come and go on Prime Video all the time, so you never know when a title will no longer be available to stream.
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Bad News Bears (1976) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Read more
3 sci-fi movies with great female lead characters
golden globe nominees revealed gravity movie review sandra bullock shiop

Although this definitely is not the case, you might default to thinking about science fiction as a genre fundamentally owned by men. But the truth is that since the dawn of sci-fi storytelling, there have been great female leads at the center of a number of major properties.

Have there also been plenty of stories about heroic male saviors who are destined to beat the bad guy? Of course, but that's not an ironclad rule. These three films prove that sci-fi as a genre has plenty of room for movies with great female leads.
Aliens (1986)
Aliens (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Read more
This 2016 sci-fi film is one of Netflix’s most popular movies now. Here’s why you should watch it
A woman attempts to touch an alien in Arrival.

Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Dune) is one of the most exciting and acclaimed directors in the modern age of filmmaking, and his sci-fi hit Arrival is making waves again after being added to Netflix's vast catalog. The movie earned critical acclaim upon release, as well as a handful of Academy Award nominations, with Arrival still holds up just as well nearly seven years later.

Villeneuve has made no secret of his talents for sci-fi with his work in the Blade Runner franchise and now Dune, but the 2016 film is arguably one of his most inventive efforts. Between Arrival's subversive storytelling approach to the commanding performance of its lead, now's as good a time as any to see why the movie is ranking in Netflix's top 10 this week.
A subversive take on the 'alien invasion' trope
Arrival Trailer (2016) - Paramount Pictures

Read more