Where to watch Steelers vs. Falcons: live stream NFL preseason games

Jason Struss
By

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is about to kick into high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America’s finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 3 will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, August 24.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons live stream on NFL Network

The matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Atlanta Falcons is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. NFL Network’s coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Atlanta Falcons can be streamed from your desktop or mobile device. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons on NFL Network

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons live stream on NFL+

The Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Atlanta Falcons game is available to stream with an NFL+ subscription. For $7/month or $40/year, NFL+ subscribers can watch NFL Network and stream live local and prime-time preseason, regular, and postseason games. NFL+ Premium, the second tier, is more expensive with a price of $15/month or $80/year. NFL+ Premium includes every component in the first tier, along with the inclusion of NFL Redzone and game replays. There is a free seven-day trial available for new customers.

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons on NFL+

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons live stream on YouTube TV

NFL Network is one of the 100-plus channels available on YouTube TV. Other featured channels include TNT, USA, TBS, Comedy Central, and ESPN. Plus, football fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will increase to $73/month starting month four. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons on YouTube TV

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons live stream on Hulu with Live TV

NFL Network is one of the 85 live and on-demand channels available on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN2. Plus, a subscription to Hulu with Live TV includes Disney+ and ESPN. Subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $70/month. At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The prices for Hulu Live are increasing this fall, so read up on the changes.

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons live stream on Sling TV

To access NFL Network on Sling TV, subscribers must have either  Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not include NFL Network. Sling Blue includes 42 channels, with 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels like USA, FS1, and FX. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive 50% off their first month if they sign up now.

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons live stream on FuboTV

With over 100-plus channels, FuboTV is an intriguing option for customers looking for numerous channels. NFL Network, ESPN, Freeform, HGTV, MSNBC, and SYFY are some of the channel options on FuboTV. Subscription plans start at $75/month with a Pro Plan. However, there are plans with more channels for a higher price. If you are a new customer, sign up for a free trial today.

Watch Steelers vs. Falcons from abroad with a VPN

If you are an American on vacation outside of the country, then you should look into downloading a VPN to watch the Steelers vs. Falcons game. A VPN allows Americans to bypass regional broadcast restrictions by connecting to U.S. servers. Try one of the top VPNs, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

