‘Stranger Things’ gets stranger for at least two more seasons on Netflix

Why it matters to you Fans of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things have at least two more seasons to enjoy before the creepy tale comes to a close.

After just one season, Stranger Things found itself as one of the most popular Netflix original series (or TV series, period). With just a couple months between now and the highly anticipated second season, Netflix has already greenlighted a third. It’s not surprising, given the series’ popularity. However, fans may be closer to the end of the story than they realize.

Speaking to Vulture, series creators Ross and Matt Duffer confirmed the show would be returning for a third season, which is sure to please fans hoping for the show to continue on past season 2. However, they also gave their estimation that season four will be the final for the series — at least that’s their current outlook based on how the story is shaping up.

The interview also touches on what audiences can expect from season 2. The Duffer brothers modeled the season after film classic sequels. Ross Duffer told Vulture, “I told Matt, ‘I don’t want to call it season 2, I just want it to feel like a movie sequel.’ If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger.”

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The end of season 1 saw the previously vanished Will Byers reunited with his friends and family, but with his return the barrier between our world and the Upside Down seems to be even more permeable and flimsy. Based upon the details of the new season’s first trailer, the experience has left a permanent mark on Will’s psyche, which is certain to play a part in his character development throughout the season as he tries to return to a normal life. Plus, there’s the whole puking monster-slugs into the sink thing. Meanwhile, Eleven has gone missing, seemingly trapped in the Upside Down after destroying the alternate dimension monster, the Demigorgon, to save her friends.

It also sounds like the town of Hawkins will experience terrors much worse than anything in season 1. While the show has become beloved for its setting and characters, which channel the light-hearted-yet-thrilling films of directors like Steven Spielberg, the Duffer brothers have stated that season 2 will be much darker and more dramatic. “We wanted to push things a bit,” Ross Duffer said.

We’re only a couple months from finding out exactly what that means. Stranger Things season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix starting October 27.