 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 superhero movies and TV shows on Max that are perfect to watch in the summer

Joe Allen
By

For the past decade or more, superhero content has been the order of the day, and in that time, few studios have made more of it than Warner Bros. The historical home for characters like Batman and Superman, it has built out quite a roster of great superhero stuff, and much of it is available on Max.

As subscribers likely already know, Max has a roster of great movies and TV shows that have nothing to do with superheroes. Lucky for avid superhero fans, though, it also offers plenty of great stuff that engages directly with the superhero genre.

Recommended Videos

Watchmen (2019)

Watchmen
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Crime, Drama, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons
Created by Damon Lindelof
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

One of the more innovative and original superhero projects to come out of the boom of the last decade, Watchmen is a continuation of the story of the graphic novel it takes its name from. Set in an alternate version of the present where cops wear masks and certain Black citizens are entitled to reparations, the limited series is about the impossible struggle of Black Americans to overcome the trauma and violence of their past.

It’s a story about superheroes, to be sure, but it’s also so much more than that. Regina King delivers a fierce, heartbreaking central performance, and Watchmen is one of the best miniseries of the past decade as a result.

Watchmen | Official Tease | HBO

Gotham (2014)

Gotham
tv-14 5 Seasons
Genre Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz
Created by Bruno Heller
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

Following a young Jim Gordon as he navigates a hugely corrupt Gotham in the days when Bruce Wayne is still a child, Gotham is a gritty crime drama that has just enough comic book detail to excite die-hard fans.

Of all the TV shows to come out of Hollywood’s general interest in making superhero stories more grounded, Gotham is likely the best, in part because the city it’s set in has always proven fruitful for great stories. Gotham is a Batman story in which the caped crusader never appears, and that’s part of what makes it so great. 

Official Extended Trailer | GOTHAM

The Suicide Squad (2021)

The Suicide Squad
132m
Genre Action, Comedy, Adventure
Stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena
Directed by James Gunn
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

Most of James Gunn’s superhero work to date has been for Marvel, but his one entry in the DC universe was a remarkable turnaround from its predecessor. The Suicide Squad stars a wonderful ensemble of some of DC’s freakiest characters, and was another opportunity for Margot Robbie to prove how great her version of Harley Quinn could be.

Although the movie didn’t get the rollout it probably should have because of the pandemic, The Suicide Squad is surprisingly fun, and in the end, it’s also far more tender than you might have expected.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Official “Rain” Trailer

Superman (1978)

Superman
143m
Genre Science Fiction, Action, Adventure
Stars Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Christopher Reeve
Directed by Richard Donner
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max
If you’re looking for something a little more retro, 1978’s Superman might be just the thing. This film, which stars Christopher Reeve as its titular hero, obviously doesn’t have the kind of effects that many of today’s superhero blockbusters do. What it does have, though, is a pair of hugely charming central performances, a bright color palette, plenty of clever filmmaking tricks, and an investment in real sets. Superman is achingly sincere, and a reminder that superheroes at their best can help us live up to the best versions of who we want to be. 
Superman (1978) Official Trailer Christopher Reeve Movie HD

The Batman (2022)

The Batman
177m
Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano
Directed by Matt Reeves
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

If you’re the kind of person that hates the sun and locks themselves indoors through the summer heat, do we have the blockbuster for you. The Batman is the latest take on one of the most famous comic book characters in history, and it features plenty of darkness.

Robert Pattinson stars as the moodiest version of the character we’ve seen yet, and he’s charged with unraveling a grand mystery even as he tries to catch up to the Riddler. At three hours long, The Batman doesn’t have the same fast pace as some other contemporary blockbusters, but it’s nonetheless a riveting experience from beginning to end. 

THE BATMAN – Main Trailer

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
5 sci-fi movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer
Timothee Chalamet holding up a dagger in "Dune."

Hulu has many terrific films for audiences to stream this summer with their family and friends. This is especially true for its selection of science-fiction movies.

From explosive, cinematic adventures like Aliens to profound, philosophical dramas like Ex Machina, there are many beloved and classic sci-fi pictures to keep fans of the genre occupied this season. So while they're all still on the site, subscribers should check out these five sci-fi masterpieces on Hulu this summer.
Akira (1988)

Read more
5 action movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer
Keanu Reeves stands next to Sandra Bullock in "Speed."

The best action movies are what audiences typically turn to when they want to find an enjoyable escape, and Hulu has quite the collection when it comes to this genre.

Within its vast library of popular blockbusters, audiences can find a smorgasbord of movies filled with shootouts and exploding buildings that they want to sit back and enjoy in the summer. Since there are so many films to choose from, here's a list of the five must-see action blockbusters on Hulu to help people beat the heat.
Aliens (1986)

Read more
5 great movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer
A group of boys cheer in The Sandlot.

Summer is a big time for movies, as Hollywood typically releases million-dollar blockbusters during this season to get as many people in theaters as possible and rank in the cash. But more importantly, people are able to get together to enjoy their favorite films, and that couldn't be any easier with the rise of digital streaming services.

Hulu, in particular, is now home to many classic movies that are perfect to watch with family and friends this summer. Since there are so many riveting pictures to choose from, here's a list of the five best films to stream this season.
Airplane! (1980)

Read more