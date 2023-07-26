For the past decade or more, superhero content has been the order of the day, and in that time, few studios have made more of it than Warner Bros. The historical home for characters like Batman and Superman, it has built out quite a roster of great superhero stuff, and much of it is available on Max.

As subscribers likely already know, Max has a roster of great movies and TV shows that have nothing to do with superheroes. Lucky for avid superhero fans, though, it also offers plenty of great stuff that engages directly with the superhero genre.

Recommended Videos

Watchmen (2019) Trailer tv-ma 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons Created by Damon Lindelof watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max One of the more innovative and original superhero projects to come out of the boom of the last decade, Watchmen is a continuation of the story of the graphic novel it takes its name from. Set in an alternate version of the present where cops wear masks and certain Black citizens are entitled to reparations, the limited series is about the impossible struggle of Black Americans to overcome the trauma and violence of their past. It’s a story about superheroes, to be sure, but it’s also so much more than that. Regina King delivers a fierce, heartbreaking central performance, and Watchmen is one of the best miniseries of the past decade as a result. Read less Read more Watchmen | Official Tease | HBO

Gotham (2014) Trailer tv-14 5 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz Created by Bruno Heller watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Following a young Jim Gordon as he navigates a hugely corrupt Gotham in the days when Bruce Wayne is still a child, Gotham is a gritty crime drama that has just enough comic book detail to excite die-hard fans. Of all the TV shows to come out of Hollywood’s general interest in making superhero stories more grounded, Gotham is likely the best, in part because the city it’s set in has always proven fruitful for great stories. Gotham is a Batman story in which the caped crusader never appears, and that’s part of what makes it so great. Read less Read more Official Extended Trailer | GOTHAM

The Suicide Squad (2021) Trailer 132m Genre Action, Comedy, Adventure Stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena Directed by James Gunn watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Most of James Gunn’s superhero work to date has been for Marvel, but his one entry in the DC universe was a remarkable turnaround from its predecessor. The Suicide Squad stars a wonderful ensemble of some of DC’s freakiest characters, and was another opportunity for Margot Robbie to prove how great her version of Harley Quinn could be. Although the movie didn’t get the rollout it probably should have because of the pandemic, The Suicide Squad is surprisingly fun, and in the end, it’s also far more tender than you might have expected. Read less Read more THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Official “Rain” Trailer

Superman (1978) Trailer 143m Genre Science Fiction, Action, Adventure Stars Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Christopher Reeve Directed by Richard Donner watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max If you’re looking for something a little more retro, 1978’s Superman might be just the thing. This film, which stars Christopher Reeve as its titular hero, obviously doesn’t have the kind of effects that many of today’s superhero blockbusters do. What it does have, though, is a pair of hugely charming central performances, a bright color palette, plenty of clever filmmaking tricks, and an investment in real sets. Superman is achingly sincere, and a reminder that superheroes at their best can help us live up to the best versions of who we want to be. Read less Read more Superman (1978) Official Trailer Christopher Reeve Movie HD

The Batman (2022) Trailer 177m Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller Stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano Directed by Matt Reeves watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max If you’re the kind of person that hates the sun and locks themselves indoors through the summer heat, do we have the blockbuster for you. The Batman is the latest take on one of the most famous comic book characters in history, and it features plenty of darkness. Robert Pattinson stars as the moodiest version of the character we’ve seen yet, and he’s charged with unraveling a grand mystery even as he tries to catch up to the Riddler. At three hours long, The Batman doesn’t have the same fast pace as some other contemporary blockbusters, but it’s nonetheless a riveting experience from beginning to end. Read less Read more THE BATMAN – Main Trailer

Editors' Recommendations