Travel through time with Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project

Netflix has a very ambitious slate of original movies coming in 2022, and The Adam Project is one of the most-anticipated new arrivals. The first trailer for this sci-fi adventure introduced both versions of Adam Reed. Walker Scobell is playing Adam as a young boy in the present, while Reynolds is portraying Adam’s older self from the future. However, the initial footage didn’t reveal why the older Adam had come back in time. Thankfully, that mystery is resolved in Netflix’s new trailer for the film.

In the final trailer for The Adam Project, older Adam explains that his mission is to prevent time travel from ever being created. To do that, both Adams will have to travel even further into the past to meet their late father, Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo). It seems that Louis isn’t just Adam’s dad, he’s also one of the men who made time travel a possibility. The family reunion was just a bonus.

Unfortunately for both Adams, someone from older Adam’s timeline wants to make sure that his mission doesn’t succeed. Even if that means killing either Adam. Zoe Saldaña’s Laura is also introduced as an ally from older Adam’s timeline, and she’s astonished to meet him as a child. Apparently, there are rules about avoiding this kind of temporal convergence.

Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project.

On an emotional level, it appears that the story is also about older Adam coming to terms with his younger self. That’s why they share a moment late in the footage where older Adam admits that he made a mistake by pulling away from the boy he used to be. With his fresh perspective, older Adam considers his younger counterpart to be the best of himself.

Jennifer Garner also co-stars as Adam’s mother, Ellie Reed, with Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos.

Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project from a script by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. It will make its debut on Netflix on March 11.

