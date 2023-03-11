 Skip to main content
The Last of Us episode 9 release date, time, channel, and plot

The end is finally here. The Last of Us has been one of the biggest hits of 2023 so far. With viewership increasing by the millions with each episode, the show has already achieved something truly rare in entertainment: it’s a video game adaptation that doesn’t suck.

On the contrary, The Last of Us honors its original video game source material and is about more than just bacteria-infested zombies. It probes issues of love, faith, regret, despair, and hope in a way seldom seen on television. Seven episodes have been released so far, and if you want to find all the information on episode 9 — including the release date, time, channel, plot synopsis, cast, runtime, and trailer — you’ve come to the right place.

When does episode 9 of The Last of Us release?

Pedro Pascal looks ahead in The Last of Us.

Episode 9 of The Last of Us will air on March 12, 2023.

What time does episode 9 of The Last of Us start?

Episode 9 will air on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET. It will then be available to stream after that time for all subscribers.

What is episode 9 of The Last of Us about?

Ashley Johnson walks in a forest in The Last of Us.

Episode 9 is titled Look for the Light. The episode runs approximately 43 minutes long. Judging from the trailer, episode 9 finally depicts Joel and Ellie reaching Salt Lake City in their season-long quest for the Fireflies. Of course, this being The Last of Us, nothing is as simple as it should be, and Joel appears to be in an intense firefight with someone, possibly an Infected.

At the end of the trailer, Ellie issues a warning: “There is no halfway with this. We finish what we started.”

Can I watch a trailer for episode 9 of The Last of Us?

Sure! Here it is:

Episode 9 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

Who stars in episode 9 of The Last of Us?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, Ashley Johnson as Ellie’s mother Anna Williams, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, Riley Davis as a young Firefly soldier, Anna Rice as Nurse #2, and Pardeep Singh Sooch as a Firefly soldier. The episode is directed by Ali Abbasi.

Is episode 9 of The Last of Us the season one finale?

Yes!

How many episodes left are there in season 1 of The Last of Us?

Ellie sits on a truck in The Last of Us.

None. There are nine scheduled episodes in season 1 of The Last of Us. Originally, there were supposed to be 10, but that changed to nine at an unspecified date. Since this is the season one finale, there will be more more episodes.

Will there be a season two of The Last of Us?

You bet! The show has already been renewed for a second season. Stars Pascal and Ramsey will return for the sequel show, but there’s no word yet on whether or not it will be a direct adaptation of The Last of Us Part II video game or something entirely new.

Is The Last of Us worth watching?

Ellie tends to Joel's wounds in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us is one of the best shows of 2023. From its worldbuilding to its character development, the show is a master class in storytelling. It’s hard to believe that this show was based on a video game. Even non-zombie lovers will appreciate The Last of Us because, at the end of the day, it’s great television.

The Last of Us is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted), with the latter having written the video game. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us sits at 96% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 90%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 84 and a user score of 6.4.

