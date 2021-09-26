  1. Movies & TV
No, there's no free UFC 266 live stream — you need to pay

By

Earlier this year, UFC President Dana White warned that anyone even thinking about broadcasting UFC fights illegally would get into a lot of trouble for doing so. Because of that, don’t count on there being a free UFC 266 live stream today. This is exclusively a pay-per-view event, so you need to part with some hard-earned cash right now if you want to watch the action unfold live.

Luckily, it couldn’t be easier to watch UFC 266 online. The event is being broadcast across the country exclusively through ESPN+. The price? For the UFC 266 PPV, pricing is set at $70, with new ESPN+ subscribers able to save $40 when they bundle it together with an annual membership to the sports-based streaming service. Required to watch all future UFC 2021 PPV events, that brings the price down to just $90 all-in for UFC 266 and ESPN+ for a year.

ESPN+ isn’t solely all about UFC either, although it is the only place you can watch the main card, including featherweight bouts between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega and a co-headliner of women’s flyweights Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy.

It’s also the leading destination for both live and archived MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL matches, as well as PGA Golf, Top Rank Boxing, and the United Soccer League. That means you can watch back the latest fights, games, and matches at no added cost.

You’ll need to be quick to grab this deal, though. The ESPN+ UFC 266 PPV Bundle is only valid before the event starts, so you need to do it right now to reap the benefits. Don’t forget — by signing up now, you save $40 on what you would normally pay to take out both ESPN+ for a year and get the UFC 266 PPV card, so this is a no-brainer of a deal for big sports fans. It’s the subscription that will keep on giving throughout the year with plenty of sports to dive into. Hit the Subscribe button now while you can still enjoy this sweet deal.

