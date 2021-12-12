  1. Movies & TV
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

No, there’s no free UFC 269 live stream — you need to pay

Lucas Coll
By

The UFC 269 main event is about to happen, with lightweight champion Charles Oliveira going fist-to-fist with title challenger Dustin Poirier around midnight. If you’re furiously scouring the web to see if there’s a free UFC 269 live stream, let us save you the trouble: There isn’t one. This is a pay-per-view event, so you’ll have to pony up some money for ESPN+ along with the PPV ticket in order to watch UFC 269 online. The good news is that you can save some cash if you’re a new subscriber. Here’s what you need to know.

UFC 267 took place in October, and it was the first numbered event in a decade that wasn’t a pay-per-view, but MMA fans shouldn’t expect another such free show (free to ESPN+ subscribers, anyway) any time soon. The UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier main card is a PPV and airs exclusively via ESPN’s premium streaming platform. That means that the only way to watch the UFC 269 live stream tonight is by signing up for ESPN+.

If you’re new to the service, though, then you can save some cash. Normally, a one-year ESPN+ subscription costs $70, and each UFC PPV show costs the same — that’s $140 in total. If you don’t have ESPN+, then you can grab an annual membership along with the UFC 269 PPV for $90 instead, which keeps $50 in your pocket. That’s only a one-time deal, however, so after redeeming this offer, you’ll have to pay the usual $70 price for future UFC pay-per-view events.

But you’ll have to move quickly, because the UFC 269 main card — which is the pay-per-view portion of the event —  is now underway, and Oliveira and Poirier will be stepping in to the octagon soon. Then, you can install ESPN+ and watch the UFC 269 live stream on your smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, or right in your computer’s web browser. We expect lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and title challenger Dustin Poirier to enter the Octagon at or shortly after midnight ET. This will be preceded by the co-main event, a women’s bantamweight title bout between reigning champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Julianna Pena.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch UFC 269 Online: Live stream Oliveira vs. Poirier NOW

watch ufc 269 online live stream press conference

How to ‘mod’ someone on Twitch

Twitch logo.

How to add friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A garthering of friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to record and share gameplay clips on Nintendo Switch

How to get special items in Pokémon Go

pokemon go pokefit lumia 950

How to unlock characters, new modes, boards, and more in Super Mario Party

Mario and his friends.

How to sync a PS4 controller

Playstation 4 Controller

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: How to unlock Iki Island

Jin plays his flute as Iki Island looms in the background.

MIT researchers detail plans for private missions to search for life on Venus

Caption: A false-color image of the sulfurous Venusian cloud cover was produced using two ultraviolet channels from Akatsuki, the Japanese PLANET-C, and Venus Climate Orbiter, which highlights the convective turbulence of the planet's tropical regions, in contrast with the clear, smoother polar regions.

Mars helicopter taking a break due to communications issue with Perseverance

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter is seen in a close-up taken by Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard the Perseverance rover. This image was taken on April 5, 2021, the 45th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Astronomers discover enormous planet in extreme, massive star system

This artist’s impression shows a close up of the planet b Centauri b, which orbits a binary system with mass at least six times that of the Sun. This is the most massive and hottest planet-hosting star system found to date. The planet is ten times as massive as Jupiter and orbits the two-star system at 100 times the distance Jupiter orbits the Sun.

NASA launches Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer to study the X-ray universe

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft onboard from Launch Complex 39A, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The IXPE spacecraft is the first satellite dedicated to measuring the polarization of X-rays from a variety of cosmic sources, such as black holes and neutron stars. Launch occurred at 1 a.m. EST.

Hubble Space Telescope restored and active following synchronization issue

The Hubble Space Telescope floats above Earth.