No, there’s no free UFC 269 live stream — you need to pay

The UFC 269 main event is about to happen, with lightweight champion Charles Oliveira going fist-to-fist with title challenger Dustin Poirier around midnight. If you’re furiously scouring the web to see if there’s a free UFC 269 live stream, let us save you the trouble: There isn’t one. This is a pay-per-view event, so you’ll have to pony up some money for ESPN+ along with the PPV ticket in order to watch UFC 269 online. The good news is that you can save some cash if you’re a new subscriber. Here’s what you need to know.

UFC 267 took place in October, and it was the first numbered event in a decade that wasn’t a pay-per-view, but MMA fans shouldn’t expect another such free show (free to ESPN+ subscribers, anyway) any time soon. The UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier main card is a PPV and airs exclusively via ESPN’s premium streaming platform. That means that the only way to watch the UFC 269 live stream tonight is by signing up for ESPN+.

If you’re new to the service, though, then you can save some cash. Normally, a one-year ESPN+ subscription costs $70, and each UFC PPV show costs the same — that’s $140 in total. If you don’t have ESPN+, then you can grab an annual membership along with the UFC 269 PPV for $90 instead, which keeps $50 in your pocket. That’s only a one-time deal, however, so after redeeming this offer, you’ll have to pay the usual $70 price for future UFC pay-per-view events.

But you’ll have to move quickly, because the UFC 269 main card — which is the pay-per-view portion of the event — is now underway, and Oliveira and Poirier will be stepping in to the octagon soon. Then, you can install ESPN+ and watch the UFC 269 live stream on your smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, or right in your computer’s web browser. We expect lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and title challenger Dustin Poirier to enter the Octagon at or shortly after midnight ET. This will be preceded by the co-main event, a women’s bantamweight title bout between reigning champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Julianna Pena.

