3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in January

Blair Marnell
By

Are you tired of looking for love in all of the wrong places? Well, we can’t solve that problem for you. What we can do is shine a light on the three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch in January.

Surprisingly, Hulu doesn’t make much of a distinction between romantic dramas and comedies in its search engine, so it can be a little difficult to find romantic comedies if you don’t know where to look. Fortunately, we have these three rom-coms primed and ready to watch on Hulu.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, and Sam Heughan in The Spy Who Dumped Me.
Lionsgate

A simple breakup becomes increasingly dangerous for a young woman named Audrey Stockman (That ’70s Show‘s Mila Kunis) in The Spy Who Dumped Me. As the title implies, Audrey’s latest ex-boyfriend, Drew Thayer (Justin Theroux), is a spy. But that’s not something that Audrey is aware of until after her best friend, Morgan Freeman (Kate McKinnon), convinces her to start burning Drew’s things.

When Drew resurfaces, he tells Audrey to make sure his fantasy football trophy is delivered to his contact in Europe if he dies. Soon after, Audrey and Morgan are forced to escape to Europe with the trophy and the secrets contained inside of it. Once they arrive overseas, Audrey and Morgan encounter another spy, Sebastian Henshaw (Sam Heughan), and even more people who are willing to kill them for the intel hidden in the trophy.

Watch The Spy Who Dumped Me on Hulu.

Splash (1984)

Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah in Splash.
Touchstone Films

Daryl Hannah plays a mermaid in Splash, and Tom Hanks is the human who falls for her in this romantic fantasy/comedy. Hanks plays Allen Bauer, a man who first caught a glimpse of a mermaid when he was a boy. As an adult, it’s Allen’s older brother, Freddie (John Candy), who has all of the success with women. At least until Allen meets Madison (Hannah).

At first, Madison goes out of her way to prevent Allen from learning about who and what she really is. Yet, as they fall in love with each other, that secret comes out and the newfound couple will have to decide just how far they’re willing to go to be together.

Watch Splash on Hulu.

The Proposal (2009)

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in The Proposal.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Proposal has a very old-school rom-com setup. Andrew Paxton (Deadpool 3‘s Ryan Reynolds) really dislikes his boss, Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock), but he needs her to help push his career in publishing to the next level. Meanwhile, Margaret discovers that her visa renewal didn’t go through, and she’ll be deported to Canada unless she marries a U.S. citizen. That’s why Margaret bargains with Andrew in order to convince him to pretend to be her fiancé. This is somewhat ironic, since Reynolds actually is Canadian, and Bullock is an American.

To further the illusion of their impending nuptials, and to convince a very skeptical immigration agent named Mr. Gilbertson (Denis O’Hare), Andrew takes Margaret to his hometown to meet his family. It’s not long before real romantic sparks fly between Andrew and Margaret, but it may not be in time to prevent her from being kicked out of the country.

Watch The Proposal on Hulu.

