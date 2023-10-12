 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 sports documentaries like Kelce you should watch right now

Blair Marnell
By
Jason Kelce in Prime Video's Kelce.
Amazon Prime Video

This season has been big for the Kelce brothers in the NFL. Younger brother Travis Kelce is apparently dating Taylor Swift, while his older brother, Jason Kelce, was the subject of the hit Prime Video original documentary, Kelce, which has topped the movie charts on Amazon’s streaming page. Kelce presents an intimate look at Jason’s career in the NFL, and his decision as to whether he can keep playing in the league. That struck a chord in viewers, and it’s currently one of the most popular documentaries on Prime Video.

If you liked Kelce, then there are three additional sports documentaries that you should check out. Our picks take a deep dive into the NBA, two of the greatest boxers of all time, and two of the best female tennis players to ever step foot on a court.

Recommended Videos

The Last Dance (2020)

Michael Jordan in The Last Dance.
ESPN Films

In the ’90s, there was no bigger sports icon than Michael Jordan, the phenomenally gifted basketball player (and a natural showman) who dominated the NBA and won three championships in a row…twice in the same decade! The Last Dance is a ten-part documentary that follows Jordan and the Bulls as they attempt to finish their last run together as a team and bring home their final championship.

Related

But that’s just part of the story, as the documentary jumps back in time to chronicle the backstory of Jordan and how the team came together, with new interviews featuring Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Coach Phil Jackson, and a whole lot more. This is the definitive NBA documentary for Jordan and the Bulls.

Watch The Last Dance on Netflix

When We Were Kings (1996)

Muhammad Ali in Africa in When We Were Kings.
Gramercy Pictures

It took 22 years for When We Were Kings to hit the big screen, but it won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for director Leon Gast. The film centers on two of the greatest boxers ever: Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, in the buildup to their most famous match, the “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974 where Ali attempted to reclaim the world title that he had been stripped of years earlier.

Ali and Foreman were polar opposites of each other, and Ali’s colorful verbal flourishes and brash personality quickly won over the local fans. But this documentary is about more than just two men. It’s about a snapshot in time of one of the most important fights in boxing history, and what it meant to both the sport and the fighters.

Watch When We Were Kings on Max.

Venus and Serena (2012)

Venus and Serena Williams in Venus and Serena.
Magnolia Pictures

In the world of Tennis, few can compare to the success of Venus Williams, and her younger sister, Serena Williams, both of whom may be among the greatest female players in the history of the sport. The documentary Venus and Serena puts the spotlight on both women, from their life stories to their personal lives in the present, as it chronicles their unprecedented journey to the top.

Venus and Serena’s parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price, are both prominently featured as well. Another iconic female Tennis player, Billie Jean King, also appears in the film as she shares her thoughts on the Williams sisters. Will Smith starred in a movie, King Richard, that covered some of this ground. But this is the real story as told by the Williams family themselves.

Watch Venus and Serena on Fubo.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in October
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Netflix continues to bolster its action content with the passing of each month as new films arrive to entertain the streamer's at-home audience. From historical epics like Gladiator and Saving Private Ryan to action thrillers like The Fast and the Furious and Luther: The Fallen Sun, Netflix offers a variety of films to satisfy all action lovers.

We handpicked three action films that should be saved to your Netflix queue and watched in October. These action films include the fourth entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise, an epic saga starring Viola Davis, and the first superhero film in a trilogy that changed the genre.
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Read more
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
A woman stares at a man in Fair Play.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with nearly 240 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?

Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over the preceding seven days. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from October 2 to October 8, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
The best romance shows on Netflix right now
Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala in Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

Netflix may rule the roost with its selections of rom-coms and romantic drama movies, but its selection of romance TV shows isn't quite as extensive. Fortunately, the best romance shows on Netflix is an international affair, as the streamer pulls in original series from around the world to help fill that gap.

Without that international flavor, we wouldn't have this month's vampire romantic comedy, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, which comes from India. Then there's the Australian surfing romance Surviving Summer. Glamorous, on the other hand, could have come from any country, as long as it stars an original cast member from Sex and the City.

Read more