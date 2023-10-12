3 sports documentaries like Kelce you should watch right now

This season has been big for the Kelce brothers in the NFL. Younger brother Travis Kelce is apparently dating Taylor Swift, while his older brother, Jason Kelce, was the subject of the hit Prime Video original documentary, Kelce, which has topped the movie charts on Amazon’s streaming page. Kelce presents an intimate look at Jason’s career in the NFL, and his decision as to whether he can keep playing in the league. That struck a chord in viewers, and it’s currently one of the most popular documentaries on Prime Video.

If you liked Kelce, then there are three additional sports documentaries that you should check out. Our picks take a deep dive into the NBA, two of the greatest boxers of all time, and two of the best female tennis players to ever step foot on a court.

The Last Dance (2020)

In the ’90s, there was no bigger sports icon than Michael Jordan, the phenomenally gifted basketball player (and a natural showman) who dominated the NBA and won three championships in a row…twice in the same decade! The Last Dance is a ten-part documentary that follows Jordan and the Bulls as they attempt to finish their last run together as a team and bring home their final championship.

But that’s just part of the story, as the documentary jumps back in time to chronicle the backstory of Jordan and how the team came together, with new interviews featuring Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Coach Phil Jackson, and a whole lot more. This is the definitive NBA documentary for Jordan and the Bulls.

Watch The Last Dance on Netflix.

When We Were Kings (1996)

It took 22 years for When We Were Kings to hit the big screen, but it won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for director Leon Gast. The film centers on two of the greatest boxers ever: Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, in the buildup to their most famous match, the “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974 where Ali attempted to reclaim the world title that he had been stripped of years earlier.

Ali and Foreman were polar opposites of each other, and Ali’s colorful verbal flourishes and brash personality quickly won over the local fans. But this documentary is about more than just two men. It’s about a snapshot in time of one of the most important fights in boxing history, and what it meant to both the sport and the fighters.

Watch When We Were Kings on Max.

Venus and Serena (2012)

In the world of Tennis, few can compare to the success of Venus Williams, and her younger sister, Serena Williams, both of whom may be among the greatest female players in the history of the sport. The documentary Venus and Serena puts the spotlight on both women, from their life stories to their personal lives in the present, as it chronicles their unprecedented journey to the top.

Venus and Serena’s parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price, are both prominently featured as well. Another iconic female Tennis player, Billie Jean King, also appears in the film as she shares her thoughts on the Williams sisters. Will Smith starred in a movie, King Richard, that covered some of this ground. But this is the real story as told by the Williams family themselves.

Watch Venus and Serena on Fubo.

