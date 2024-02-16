 Skip to main content
3 underrated Hulu shows that are perfect to watch for the winter

Blair Marnell
By

The holiday season may be behind us, but we still have another month to go before winter ends. The weather may be cold outside, but Hulu is encouraging us to stay warm inside while catching the three underrated shows that are perfect to watch for the winter.

It’s no coincidence that all three of the shows that we’ve chosen are produced by FX, a cable network that’s well-known for  ts high-quality dramas. FX on Hulu has consistently given subscribers a number of binge-worthy shows, but the three that we’ve chosen seem to be extremely well-suited for the season. And all of three them can be easily binged before spring rolls around in March.

Fargo (2014-Present)

Jon Hamm in Fargo season 5.
FX

The first two seasons of Fargo were critically acclaimed, but the buzz has considerably died down on this anthology series. Regardless, the recently released fifth season is a return to form that focuses on Dorothy “Dot” Lyon (Juno Temple), the devoted wife of Wayne Lyon (David Rysdahl) and the mother of Scotty Lyon (Sienna King). Everyone has their secrets, but Dot’s hidden past is a dozy.

After inadvertently drawing attention to herself, Dot survives an attempted kidnapping, only to be confronted by a man from her past: Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm). And Tillman isn’t the only one with a grudge against Dot, or even the only threat to the life that she has built for herself and her family.

Watch Fargo on Hulu.

A Murder At the End of the World (2023)

Darby and Sian walking in snowsuits with a wintery scene from A Murder at the End of the World.
Lilja Jons / FX

If you thought the weather in Fargo was cold, then you aren’t prepared for the arctic chills of Iceland in A Murder At the End of the World. An enigmatic billionaire, Andy Ronson (Clive Owen), has invited true crime detective Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), her former partner, Bill Farrah (Harris Dickinson), and several other guests to his remote compound for a special event.

While attempting to clear the air with Bill, Darby comes across him after he’s been mortally wounded by an unknown assailant. And if Darby can’t find the killer soon, then Bill won’t be the only one who gets murdered.

Watch A Murder At the End of the World on Hulu.

Justified: City Primeval (2023)

Timothy Olyphant in Justified: City Primeval.
Hulu/FX

There’s not a snowflake in sight in Justified: City Primeval, the sequel miniseries to FX’s Justified. But U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) has rarely encountered a more coldblooded killer than Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka “The Oklahoma Wildman.”

After Clement commits two brutal murders, Raylan is forced to remain in Detroit until he can unravel the case and make charges stick against Mansell. This is easier said than done as Clement proves to be very slippery, as he has help staying out of prison. Clement is also eager for a showdown with Raylan, and not shy about targeting him or even about approaching Raylan’s teenage daughter, Willa (Vivian Olyphant).

Watch Justified: City Primeval on Hulu.

