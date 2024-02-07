3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in February

Since February tends to be associated with romance, you may expect to see a lot of rom-coms on all of the streamers this month. But on Max, you don’t have to feel boxed into any particular drama. While there’s an overabundance of reality programming, Max still has a terrific selection of films for fans of all stripes.

Our picks for the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in February include a real-life survivor-thriller, a sun-drenched horror story, and an occasionally bruising look at the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Recommended Videos

Everest (2015)

Mountain climbers from all over the world visit Mount Everest every year, but some enthusiasts don’t realize just how dangerous it can be. Everest dramatizes a real-life event that took place in 1996 as experienced guides Rob Hall (Jason Clarke) and Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal) led two different groups up the mountain.

Simple mistakes along the way escalate the situation into a life or death struggle among the group. If the altitude and exhaustion don’t get them, then the intense cold will. When everything gets out of control, few will be able to survive Everest’s fury.

Watch Everest on Max.

Midsommar (2019)

Writer and director Ari Aster has called Midsommar a breakup movie, which makes it the antithesis of all of the rom-coms that you’ll see this month. Christian (Jack Reynor) wants to part ways with his girlfriend, Dani (Florence Pugh). But after she experiences a devastating family tragedy, he feels compelled to invite her along for a once-in-a-lifetime experience in rural Sweden.

This turns out to be a massive mistake for both of them as Dani and Christian accompany his friends Mark (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Will Poulter) and Josh (William Jackson Harper) on the trip to a remote commune. Although the group is initially welcomed by the people of the commune, by the time Dani and her group realize the horrors that await them, it’s far too late to get away.

Watch Midsommar on Max.

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Who was Steve Jobs? While millions around the world revere the late co-founder of Apple as a tech guru and genius, the mythology of Steve Jobs has long overshadowed the man behind the curtain. Even in death, he remains a pop culture icon. CNN Films’ documentary Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine takes a more in-depth approach to Jobs as several of his colleagues and contemporaries share their stories about him. Not all of them are flattering of his character.

The documentary also examines Jobs’ complex relationship with his daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, whom he refused to acknowledge early in her life before eventually relenting. This documentary isn’t meant to bury the public persona of Jobs, but it’s an important reminder that the man beyond the myth was just as human as the rest of us.

Watch Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine on Max.

Editors' Recommendations