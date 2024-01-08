3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in January

The Artful Dodger | Official Trailer | Hulu

One of the reasons that Hulu is such a great streamer for television fans is that it has a steady supply of new shows from ABC and FX, as well as its own original series and programming from around the world. There’s so much to watch that you’ll run out of hours of the day before you run out of shows to binge on Hulu.

To help you pick your next television binge, we’ve selected three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in January. Two of our picks this month are dramas, but if you’re looking for laughs, we have something for comedy fans as well.

The Artful Dodger (2023)

Game of Thrones‘ Thomas Brodie-Sangster headlines The Artful Dodger as the title character, who is better known to his friends as Jack Dawkins. In Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, Jack was among the best young pickpockets in London. Years later, after a stint in the Royal Navy, Jack’s criminal history is seemingly behind him and he’s reinvented himself as a surgeon in the Port Victory colony.

Jack’s medical skills also earn him the attention of Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell), the daughter of the governor who wants Jack to train her to be a surgeon as well. Everything’s turning up roses for Jack, right up until his old mentor, Norbert Fagin (David Thewlis), reenters his life. Fagin is the only one who knows about Jack’s past, and he’s doing everything he can to drag Jack back into a life of crime.

Harrow (2018-2021)

The Australian drama Harrow starts off like any other medical police procedural. Ioan Gruffudd stars as Dr. Daniel Harrow, a gifted pathologist at the Queensland Institute of Forensic Medicine whose autopsies are often invaluable tools for the police to determine how murder victims really died.

Things take a darker turn when a body turns up and the audience learns that Daniel is the one who tried to hide the remains. This forces the audience to ask themselves who Daniel killed, why he did it, and how long can he keep a secret this big from getting out and destroying his life.

The Last Man on Earth (2015-2018)

Will Forte created and starred in The Last Man on Earth, which is perhaps one of the only postapocalyptic sitcoms to run for multiple seasons. This show was also executive produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller before they went on to bring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to the big screen. In the series, Forte plays Phil, a man who truly believes that he may really be the last person alive.

After becoming suicidal, he discovers signs of another survivor named Carol (Kristen Schaal). But just as Phil and Carol commit to each other, more survivors turn up. And Phil seems to have a knack for annoying and alienating everyone around him, even after the end of the world.

