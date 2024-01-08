 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in January

Blair Marnell
By
The Artful Dodger | Official Trailer | Hulu

One of the reasons that Hulu is such a great streamer for television fans is that it has a steady supply of new shows from ABC and FX, as well as its own original series and programming from around the world. There’s so much to watch that you’ll run out of hours of the day before you run out of shows to binge on Hulu.

To help you pick your next television binge, we’ve selected three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in January. Two of our picks this month are dramas, but if you’re looking for laughs, we have something for comedy fans as well.

Recommended Videos

The Artful Dodger (2023)

A boy raises a knife in The Artful Dodger.
BBC/Hulu

Game of Thrones‘ Thomas Brodie-Sangster headlines The Artful Dodger as the title character, who is better known to his friends as Jack Dawkins. In Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, Jack was among the best young pickpockets in London. Years later, after a stint in the Royal Navy, Jack’s criminal history is seemingly behind him and he’s reinvented himself as a surgeon in the Port Victory colony.

Related

Jack’s medical skills also earn him the attention of Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell), the daughter of the governor who wants Jack to train her to be a surgeon as well. Everything’s turning up roses for Jack, right up until his old mentor, Norbert Fagin (David Thewlis), reenters his life. Fagin is the only one who knows about Jack’s past, and he’s doing everything he can to drag Jack back into a life of crime.

Watch The Artful Dodger on Hulu.

Harrow (2018-2021)

Ioan Gruffudd in Harrow.
ABC Signature

The Australian drama Harrow starts off like any other medical police procedural. Ioan Gruffudd stars as Dr. Daniel Harrow, a gifted pathologist at the Queensland Institute of Forensic Medicine whose autopsies are often invaluable tools for the police to determine how murder victims really died.

Things take a darker turn when a body turns up and the audience learns that Daniel is the one who tried to hide the remains. This forces the audience to ask themselves who Daniel killed, why he did it, and how long can he keep a secret this big from getting out and destroying his life.

Watch Harrow on Hulu.

The Last Man on Earth (2015-2018)Will Forte in The Last Man on Earth.

Will Forte created and starred in The Last Man on Earth, which is perhaps one of the only postapocalyptic sitcoms to run for multiple seasons. This show was also executive produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller before they went on to bring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to the big screen. In the series, Forte plays Phil, a man who truly believes that he may really be the last person alive.

After becoming suicidal, he discovers signs of another survivor named Carol (Kristen Schaal). But just as Phil and Carol commit to each other, more survivors turn up. And Phil seems to have a knack for annoying and alienating everyone around him, even after the end of the world.

Watch The Last Man on Earth on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 great movies like Netflix’s Society of the Snow you should watch right now
People gather at a crashed plane in Society of the Snow.

Telling the story of a real crash that left 16 survivors stranded in the Andes, Society of the Snow is one of the most exciting new movies coming to Netflix in early 2024. The film has already earned rave reviews after playing at several prominent film festivals, and it's the kind of survival epic that can feel all too uncommon in the modern movie landscape.

If you've checked out Society of the Snow, which hits Netflix on January 4, and you're looking for other titles that may offer something similar, then you're in luck. We've put together a list of three great survival epics that are sure to remind you of the thrills that Society of the Snow provides.
Alive (1993)
Alive (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Read more
3 underrated movies on Peacock you need to watch in January
The cast of Leatherheads.

A new month means new movies on Peacock! And that's always the best time of the month for subscribers. Almost every other week in January is filled with sporting events, NBC dramas, and wall-to-wall news shows from Universal's cable networks.

This month's picks for the three underrated movies on Peacock that you need to watch in January include Bombshell and Compliance, two films that were inspired by real events. The third film, Leatherheads, plays a little looser with history, but it's also inspired an age of football that passed almost one hundred years ago. Considering that the NFL playoffs are right around the corner, it seemed like an appropriate choice. Keep reading for more info about this month's picks.
Bombshell (2019)

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in January
Bo Cruz leans down while talking to Stanley Sugarman in Hustle.

And with that, the 2023 year in film has come to a close, and Netflix is wasting no time getting into their January 2024 slate. Kevin Hart is set to headline Lift, a plane heist action film debuting on January 12. Due to Hart's popularity, Lift will likely become one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Also, check out Good Grief, Dan Levy's critically acclaimed directorial debut premiering on January 5.

Beyond the high-profile releases, many underrated films on Netflix deserve your time and attention. Here are five underrated movies on Netflix to watch this January. The list includes a heartwarming basketball tale, a culinary drama, and an underappreciated gem from a prominent filmmaker.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Read more