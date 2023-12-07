 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in December

Blair Marnell
By

Aside from original programs from NBC, Peacock doesn’t tend to add a lot of new shows on a monthly basis. But it does have a lot of titles from NBC, USA, and other networks that came to an end years ago. Many of these series tend to fall by the wayside as people look for something new. That’s why we’re championing the three underrated shows on Peacock that you need to watch in December.

This month, we’re putting Monk back in the spotlight, as well as Everybody Hates Chris, and Blackbeard. And if you’re looking for something more recent, check out our roundup of everything new on Peacock.

Recommended Videos

Monk (2002-2009)

Tony Shalhoub in Monk.
Universal Television

Since Peacock is debuting a new TV film, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, it’s time to revisit the show that started it all. Tony Shalhoub headlined Monk for eight seasons on USA Network as Adrian Monk, a former detective from the San Francisco Police Department who withdrew from the world following the murder of his wife, Trudy. Monk’s phobias and OCD also leave him a shu- in until his assistant, Sharona Fleming (Bitty Schram), helps him cope with his eccentricities while solving mysteries.

Related

Following Schram’s departure, Traylor Howard joined the cast as Monk’s longest-serving assistant, Natalie Teeger. Shalhoub, Schram, Howard, and the supporting cast helped Monk struck a careful tonal balance between comedy, drama, and mystery. That’s an accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated.

Watch Monk on Peacock.

Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009)

Tyler James Williams in Everybody Hates Chris.
CBS Paramount Network Television, Inc.

Although the title of Everybody Hates Chris is a play on Everybody Loves Raymond, the show itself is based on the life of Chris Rock, who co-created and executive produced the series. Rock also provides narration as the older Chris, but the show primarily belongs to Tyler James Williams, who portrays Chris Rock as a teenager in the’1980s.

Terry Crews co-stars as Chris’ father, Julius Rock, with Tichina Arnold plays Julius’ wife, Rochelle. The show also features Chris’ siblings, Drew (Tequan Richmond) and Tonya (Imani Hakim). No one in the family really gets Chris, and he has to find his own way in the world even when it seems like the world itself is pushing back against him.

Watch Everybody Hates Chris on Peacock.

Blackbeard (2006)

The cast of Blackbeard.
Hallmark Entertainment

Because we feature so many comedies and dramas, it just felt right to pick an adventure miniseries to close out our underrated picks this month. Although Blackbeard was a real pirate, the Blackbeard miniseries is about as historically accurate as the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, which is to say that it’s more fantasy than history. Braveheart‘s Angus Macfadyen headlines the show as Edward Teach/Blackbeard, but the most recognizable cast member is Jessica Chastain, who portrays Charlotte Ormand.

The story takes place in the early 18th century, as Blackbeard and the crew of his ship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, wreck havoc on the high seas while searching for Captain Kidd’s lost treasure. Chastain’s character, Charlotte, is the daughter of one of Blackbeard’s enemies, New Providence Governor Charles Eden (Richard Chamberlain). Since this isn’t a historical record, you can expect lots of liberties taken with what really happened back then. But if you’re here for the story, then you’re going to care about those details.

Watch Blackbeard on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in December
The cast of Red.

Are you looking for action in December on Paramount+? The so-called "mountain of content" doesn't always have the best selection of action movies, but it does have a some great additions this month that you can enjoy on every tier of Paramount+.

Sadly, Paramount+ doesn't get to have a Die Hard Christmas for action fans, but one of our picks is a great Bruce Willis-led flick. It's is joined by Mel Gibson's greatest movie and the debutof Sylvester Stallone's most famous action hero. These are the three action movies on Paramount + that you need to watch in December.
Red (2010)

Read more
The best animated Christmas movies you need to watch now
A group of animated characters stand around Klaus.

'Tis the season for animation! Christmas isn't complete without a few beloved films from the genre that fill the weeks leading up to the holiday with festive cheer. The best animated Christmas movies are family-friendly favorites that tell heartwarming stories, often with crucial lessons and transformative character arcs that underscore the things worth celebrating.

From nostalgic classics to contemporary delights, these Christmas movies are perfect for a fun night with the entire family or even a quiet one by the fireplace with a cup of hot cocoa. With whimsical worlds full of clever reindeer, an extraordinary train, creative versions of Santa Claus, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy during the most wonderful time of the year.
Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Read more
Where to watch Elf, the Will Ferrell Christmas movie
Will Ferrell in Elf.

Twenty years ago, who would have guessed that Elf would become one of the all-time great Christmas movies? It was only the second feature film helmed by Jon Favreau, and it was one of Will Ferrell's first leading roles following his long stint on Saturday Night Live. That combination proved to be too irresistible for audiences to pass up, which is why Elf is now celebrating two decades as a perennial holiday hit.

Ferrell stars as Buddy the elf, who just happens to be biologically human. Buddy grew up in the North Pole surrounded by elves who work for Santa Claus. He just doesn't fit in very well among the elves. One holiday season, Santa gives Buddy the inspiration to travel from the North Pole to New York City so he can meet the father he never knew. That's the basic setup for Elf, and now we're going to tell you where you can stream it this holiday season.
Where is Elf streaming?

Read more