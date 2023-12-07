3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in December

Aside from original programs from NBC, Peacock doesn’t tend to add a lot of new shows on a monthly basis. But it does have a lot of titles from NBC, USA, and other networks that came to an end years ago. Many of these series tend to fall by the wayside as people look for something new. That’s why we’re championing the three underrated shows on Peacock that you need to watch in December.

This month, we’re putting Monk back in the spotlight, as well as Everybody Hates Chris, and Blackbeard. And if you’re looking for something more recent, check out our roundup of everything new on Peacock.

Monk (2002-2009)

Since Peacock is debuting a new TV film, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, it’s time to revisit the show that started it all. Tony Shalhoub headlined Monk for eight seasons on USA Network as Adrian Monk, a former detective from the San Francisco Police Department who withdrew from the world following the murder of his wife, Trudy. Monk’s phobias and OCD also leave him a shu- in until his assistant, Sharona Fleming (Bitty Schram), helps him cope with his eccentricities while solving mysteries.

Following Schram’s departure, Traylor Howard joined the cast as Monk’s longest-serving assistant, Natalie Teeger. Shalhoub, Schram, Howard, and the supporting cast helped Monk struck a careful tonal balance between comedy, drama, and mystery. That’s an accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated.

Watch Monk on Peacock.

Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009)

Although the title of Everybody Hates Chris is a play on Everybody Loves Raymond, the show itself is based on the life of Chris Rock, who co-created and executive produced the series. Rock also provides narration as the older Chris, but the show primarily belongs to Tyler James Williams, who portrays Chris Rock as a teenager in the’1980s.

Terry Crews co-stars as Chris’ father, Julius Rock, with Tichina Arnold plays Julius’ wife, Rochelle. The show also features Chris’ siblings, Drew (Tequan Richmond) and Tonya (Imani Hakim). No one in the family really gets Chris, and he has to find his own way in the world even when it seems like the world itself is pushing back against him.

Watch Everybody Hates Chris on Peacock.

Blackbeard (2006)

Because we feature so many comedies and dramas, it just felt right to pick an adventure miniseries to close out our underrated picks this month. Although Blackbeard was a real pirate, the Blackbeard miniseries is about as historically accurate as the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, which is to say that it’s more fantasy than history. Braveheart‘s Angus Macfadyen headlines the show as Edward Teach/Blackbeard, but the most recognizable cast member is Jessica Chastain, who portrays Charlotte Ormand.

The story takes place in the early 18th century, as Blackbeard and the crew of his ship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, wreck havoc on the high seas while searching for Captain Kidd’s lost treasure. Chastain’s character, Charlotte, is the daughter of one of Blackbeard’s enemies, New Providence Governor Charles Eden (Richard Chamberlain). Since this isn’t a historical record, you can expect lots of liberties taken with what really happened back then. But if you’re here for the story, then you’re going to care about those details.

Watch Blackbeard on Peacock.

