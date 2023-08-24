Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2023 PGA Tour season concludes this weekend when a FedEx Cup champion will be crowned at the 2023 TOUR Championship. 30 golfers will be in the field at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The stakes are high, as the winner leaves East Lake with $18 million.

The TOUR Championship is unique, as the golfer with the most FedEx Cup points starts at -10. That golfer is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Behind Scheffler is Viktor Hovland at -9, Rory McIlroy at -8, Jon Rahm at -7, and Lucas Glover at -6. If McIlroy wins, it will become the first golfer to win back-to-back FedEx Cups.

Watch the 2023 TOUR Championship on CBS and Golf Channel

CBS and Golf Channel will broadcast live coverage of the 2023 TOUR Championship. Golf Channel will provide coverage for all four days, while CBS will air the final two rounds this weekend.

The 2023 TOUR Championship television coverage:

Thursday, August 24: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 25: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 26: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, August 27: 12-2 ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Watch live coverage on your mobile phone, tablet, or connected TV on CBSSports.com or CBS Sports app. You will need a cable TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 TOUR Championship on Paramount+

The final two rounds on CBS will be available to stream on Paramount+. However, you must subscribe to Paramamount+ with Showtime. If you have Paramount+ Essential, you will not have access to your local CBS station airing coverage of the golf. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12/month or $120/year. Subscribers will have access to over 45,000 episodes and movies ad-free, including Yellowjackets, Ghosts, and the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Watch the 2023 TOUR Championship on ESPN+

The 2023 TOUR Championship will be streaming on ESPN+ as part of PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. The main feed begins at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday. Throughout the day, ESPN+’s coverage will transition to multiple streams of featured groups and featured holes. ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule for tournament coverage on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. ESPN+ subscribers pay $10/month or $100/year. However, the Disney bundle, which includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+, is a more advantageous deal at either $13/month or $20/month, depending on the ad preference.

Watch the 2023 TOUR Championship live stream on YouTube TV

CBS and the Golf Channel are two of the 100+ channels available on YouTube TV. Other channels include ESPN, HGTV, MSNBC, USA, and NFL Network. If you also like football, YouTube TV is the new home of the NFL Sunday Ticket. New subscribers will pay $65/month for the first three months. Afterwards, the price goes to $73/month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 TOUR Championship live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Catch the golf coverage on Golf Channel and CBS with Hulu with Live TV. The service includes 85+ live and on-demand channels, including Comedy Central, ABC, FX, and Freeform. For $70/month, subscribers can receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $70/month. At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 TOUR Championship live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has over 150 channels in its three main packages: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. The channel list includes CBS, Golf Channel, ESPN, TNT, USA, MTV, and SyFy. New customers can receive a free trial today.

Watch the 2023 TOUR Championship from abroad with a VPN

If you are an American outside of the country who wants to watch the 2023 TOUR Championship, you must look into downloading a VPN service. With a VPN, subscribers can bypass broadcast regional restrictions to watch the U.S. feed of the golf coverage. Try one of the top VPNs, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

