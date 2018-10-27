Digital Trends
Movies & TV

12 lavish TV apartments the show’s characters could never afford

Christine Persaud
By

What we see on television isn’t real, whether it’s sitcoms that purport to portray a typical American family or so-called “reality TV.” The luxurious homes characters are supposedly able to afford are among the top culprits that can make it especially hard to suspend our disbelief.

Obviously, show creators take some creative license with these dwellings, as a beautiful, spacious home is much nicer to look at than a tiny, ugly one — and the former offers more room for cameras. Nonetheless, some fictional residences push our imaginations to the limit. Here are 12 reality-defying residences that make it hard to play along.

‘Friends’

tv apartments friends show

The show’s story suggests that the massive apartment Monica (Courtney Cox) lives in was actually leased by her grandmother, and therefore, rent controlled. When her grandmother retired to Florida, Monica was able to stay there as a tenant, eventually (and illegally) subletting it to Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), then Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). Rent control aside, the apartment is in the heart of Manhattan and has been estimated to cost about $4,500 each month in rent if it actually existed, making the situation pretty tough to believe.

‘New Girl’

tv apartments new girl show

Set in Los Angeles, viewers were to believe that three young men could afford the show’s massive, four-bedroom loft. Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) is a personal trainer (later replaced by unemployed, failed basketball player Winston, played by Lamorne Morris), Nick (Jake Johnson) is a bartender, and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) is a marketing executive. It’s unlikely they could make enough to afford rent even after bringing on series star Jess (Zooey Deschanel), a teacher, as the fourth roommate. The place had rooftop access, a glorious kitchen, spacious bedrooms, laundry area, and a bathroom that resembles a locker room, with stalls and even a urinal. Realistically, a one-bedroom Binford Loft in the L.A. arts district would cost about $3,000 monthly in rent, so a four-bedroom loft would be astronomically higher.

‘How I Met Your Mother’

How I Met Your Mother

The two-bedroom Upper West Side apartment where Ted (Josh Radnor) lives was once shared with Marshall (Jason Segel), and would have likely cost about $3,000 each month in rent. Ted begins the show as an architect, and later a university professor, while Marshall was putting himself through law school, so it would have been a stretch for them to afford such digs. And let’s not forget the convenient MacLaren’s Pub located right below the building, and the subway access right across the street.

‘Sex and the City’

Sex and the City

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was a successful magazine columnist in New York. But even so, would she really have been able to afford that incredible Upper East Side apartment, while still shopping frequently for designer fashion? Estimated to be a $3,000 per month apartment, her ability to live there was another example explained away by rent control. Even more unbelievable, however, is the penthouse apartment she eventually lives in with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Would his executive-level finance job (what did he do, anyway?) have provided for that residence with the dream closet that would run anywhere from $40 to $50 million at minimum or $190,000 per month in rent?

‘2 Broke Girls’

tv apartments 2 broke girls

The title says it all: How on Earth are we to believe that two cash-starved waitresses live in a massive apartment in the gentrified area of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, complete with exposed brick and hardwood floors? Beyond the affordability conundrum, how exactly does this “apartment” have a yard that can accommodate a horse? The average price of a studio apartment in Williamsburg is about $2,700 per month, which means it’s highly unlikely two waitresses would be living in such luxury unless they were pocketing record-breaking tips. And they certainly wouldn’t be able to afford a horse.

‘Master of None’

tv apartments master of none

Dev (Aziz Ansari) is navigating life as a single millennial and struggling actor in New York. While he gets the odd job here and there, he’s mostly living off residuals from a few commercials, including a highly successful one for Go-Gurt. This is how he affords a spacious apartment in Williamsburg, we’re told, which would likely cost about $2,500 per month in rent. Maybe those commercials get plenty of airtime, providing Dev with massive checks to cover his rent, but it still seems implausible that a struggling actor who’s only been in a few commercials could afford such accommodations.

‘Big Bang Theory’

Big Bang Theory

We understand how Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki), physicists at Caltech, might be able to afford their spacious two-bedroom apartment in Pasadena. But how did Penny (Kaley Cuoco), an aspiring actress and waitress at The Cheesecake Factory, manage to snag the one-bedroom place next door, estimated to cost around $1,200 monthly in rent? The building is obviously not perfectly maintained (it has never had a working elevator), but it’s still difficult to believe that a small-town gal would have saved up enough money to secure rent, even when mooching off her neighbors for internet and food.

‘Happy Endings’

Happy Endings

It’s laughable to think that Max (Adam Pally), who was lazy and perpetually unemployed, and Dave (Zachary Knighton), a newly self-employed food truck owner, would have been able to afford a massive loft in the trendy, gentrified Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago. What’s more, it looked like it was at one point a warehouse facility, not a home, making it all the more unbelievable that it could be in their price range.

‘Orphan Black’

Orphan Black

Massive square footage? Check. Exposed brick walls complete with graffiti? Check. Posh furniture that looks like it’s straight from a catalog? Check. Felix (Jordan Gavaris) is a young, troubled artist who works as a male escort to make rent when needed, we’re led to believe. He and his foster sister Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) also engage in illegal activities to pull in extra money, which might help as well. There’s no doubt the pad is the perfect place for him to get his creative juices flowing (and keep him protected should trouble coming knocking), but could he really afford it? Unless he was charging top dollar for his escort services, we think not.

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

It’s not so much that the apartment Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) moves into with Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) in this four-season series is lavish. It’s ragged and run-down, clearly violating a number of health codes, and located in a rough part of Brooklyn. Her “room” is nothing more than an oversized closet and the shower is in the kitchen, and the fictional rent is about $475 per month, based on Titus mentioning he owed two months back rent of $950. That last part alone is what makes this one hard to believe. In reality, that one-bedroom apartment, as terrible as it is, would probably cost about $3,250 monthly. After living in an underground bunker for years, though, Kimmy deserved a break.

‘Frasier’

tv apartments frasier

Even as a renowned psychologist with a popular radio show, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) would have to earn serious dough to afford his lavish penthouse apartment. It had a gorgeous, unobstructed view of the Seattle skyline and the Space Needle. That means it would typically be the home of a millionaire mogul of some sort. While it would have been much more affordable in the ’90s, a similar 5,700-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bathroom penthouse in the area today would cost more than $13 million.

‘Girls’

tv apartments girls

The Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment occupied by Hannah (Lena Dunham) and Marnie (Allison Williams) is small and quaint, but certainly not the shoebox-sized dwelling you’d expect most New York-based 20-somethings to live in. It must have been the thing of dreams for these two girls, but based on the supposed location, it would likely have cost about $3,000 per month in rent — hardly something they could afford without full-time jobs. Even once Hannah began working as a barista for steady cash and Marnie as an assistant in an art gallery, it’s hardly plausible they would have been able to keep up with the rent.

Don't Miss

The best shows on Netflix right now (October 2018)
Up Next

Can Aibo replace Fido? I fostered Sony's robot dog for a week to find out
a comic turn by david schwimmer may help british cops to find suspect twitter
Movies & TV

How a comic turn by David Schwimmer may help British cops nab a suspect

When U.K. cops posted a photo of a suspect they wanted to speak to about an alleged theft, many people hit social media to point out the man's striking resemblance to David Schwimmer. The actor heard about it, and you'll love his response.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
joker movie joaquin phoenix news killing joke
Movies & TV

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' movie casts its Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne

Todd Phillips is developing a stand-alone Joker origin story, with Joaquin Phoenix set to portray the Clown Prince of Crime. From casting to plot details, here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
GLOW best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

From 'GLOW' to 'Haunting of Hill House,' these are the best Netflix Originals

Netflix's stable of content has grown quickly, and the streaming service now boasts dozens of shows produced in-house. Looking for the cream of the crop? These are our picks for the best Netflix Original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue adds more local channels, bringing the total to over 600

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Rick and Morty Season 3 Hulk
Movies & TV

‘Rick and Morty’ writer hired for new Star Trek animated series

Rick and Morty head writer and executive producer Mike McMahan has been hired by CBS to produce a new animated series set within the Star Trek universe titled Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

‘American Vandal’ canceled by Netflix, but could continue elsewhere

Netflix canceled its critically praised, true-crime mockumentary series American Vandal, which followed a pair of high school video journalists as they investigated the identity of a penis graffiti artist and the elusive "Turd Burglar."
Posted By Rick Marshall
Bohemian Rhapsody
Movies & TV

Final trailer for Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will rock you

A biopic of Queen and its iconic lead singer Freddie Mercury will hit theaters in November, so here's everything we know about the Bohemian Rhapsody movie so far, from its cast and director troubles to the focus of the film and more.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best scary tv shows to binge this halloween penny dreadful feat
Movies & TV

Get your Halloween binge on with these 13 scary TV series ready to stream

Get into the Halloween spirit with some of the scariest TV series you can binge on via your streaming platform of choice, from gory horror-comedy shows to dark, haunting thrillers. These 13 series will add more TV frights to your life.
Posted By Christine Persaud
best horror movies streaming right now shows to stream it
Movies & TV

Stream till you scream with the best scary movies on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Need some ghoulish entertainment to get in the Halloween spirit? Check out some of the best horror movies streaming now. Whether you like creepy atmosphere or bloody jump scares, you'll find something to spook you.
Posted By Will Nicol, Rick Marshall
between the streams
Podcasts

Friday the 13th reboot, digital immortality, Netflix axes 'American Vandal'

This week on Between the Streams, we'll be discussing the new plan to digitally preserve actors for on-screen immortality, Netfix's shocking cancellation of American Vandal, Lebron James' new Friday the 13th reboot, and much more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best shows on netflix sabrina featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'The Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘The Good Place’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in October, from 'The Witch’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol