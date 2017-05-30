UFC will live-stream its first event in virtual reality with UFC 212

Why it matters to you If you are planning on watching UFC 212 from home, this will be the closest you can get to the action.

Samsung’s new initiative to live-stream events in virtual reality this summer is packing a punch. As part of Samsung’s newly announced VR Live Pass for Gear VR, UFC 212 will be the first event from the American mixed martial arts-focused company to be live-streamed in virtual reality.

Those that strap on their Gear VR headsets to watch UFC 212 will get numerous fights in 360-degree VR with pre- and post-event highlights and additional VR content. The main event between José Aldo and Max Holloway for the featherweight title will also be live-streamed in virtual reality. “We’ve always felt that the potential of combining UFC events with virtual reality would give our fans the ultimate enhanced experience,” UFC Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said in a statement.

If you are hoping to see Aldo and Holloway pummel each other inches from your face, you will have to be at the right place at the right time. The live-streams of UFC 212 main card will only be available to Gear VR users in places where the headset is available, except in the U.S. and New Zealand. Those in the U.S. will only be able to live-stream the UFC Fight Pass early preliminary matches.

UFC will soon be kicking down the door to virtual reality with UFC 212, but it has already done some preliminary work. Fox Sports released video clips of a few UFC on Fox fights the last few months. The action in the octagon is captured from around the perimeter, so you get a bit closer to the action than a lot of people sitting in the crowd. But, you also get up-close looks at the fighters as they prepare in their respective locker rooms and walk to the octagon.

UFC 212 will take place on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.