The Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Las Vegas tonight, Saturday, December 14 with UFC 245 featuring three championship fights in what is going to be one of the biggest MMA events of all of 2019. The action-packed main cards include Usman vs. Covington, Holloway vs. Volkanovski, and Nunes vs. de Randamie. All of the bouts will air exclusively as a pay-per-view-event on ESPN+, so if you’re looking for a way to stream it all online this weekend, you’ll need this premium streaming service — and if you don’t have it, then this bundle deal lets you score a year’s worth of ESPN+ while taking 50% off the price of Saturday’s UFC 245 PPV package. Read on to find out more about this event and how you can save.

Rolled out last spring, ESPN+ is a premium streaming service that gives sports fans easy online access to an ocean of live content, pre- and post-event coverage, analysis, exclusive shows, and more. ESPN+ is also the only place you can stream UFC pay-per-view events like UFC 245 this weekend, as the sports broadcaster and the fighting promotion have developed an increasingly cozy relationship as of late (and we don’t expect a break-up any time soon).

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington is an especially noteworthy event, as three of the five fights on the main card are championship bouts. The headliner is a welterweight showdown between defending champion Kamaru Usman, a fighter who has largely flown under the radar so far despite his success, and challenger Colby Covington, the UFC’s own homegrown “heel.” This fight will be Usman’s first real title defense as the welterweight champion. Also notable is that both of these combatants share the same record of 15 wins and one loss heading into this fight.

For the co-main event at UFC 245, featherweight champ Max Halloway (21-4) will be defending his title against Alexander Volkanovski (20-1). Both are very accomplished martial artists boasting strong professional records, with Australian fighter Volkanovski having not lost a fight since 2013 (and having never lost a fight since joining the UFC in 2016). Finally, the third UFC 245 title fight is a women’s bantamweight bout between champion Amanda Nunes (18-4) and underdog challenger Germaine de Randamie (9-3).

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington airs this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, and as a pay-per-view event, the only place to stream it online is ESPN+. If you haven’t signed up yet, then this bundle offer nets you a year’s worth of the ESPN+ streaming service along with the UFC 245 pay-per-view package for just $110, saving you $30 off of the price of buying them separately.

