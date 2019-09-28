MMA fans around the world are anticipating a bloody show this weekend as UFC Fight Night 160 heads to the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Today, on Saturday, September 28, we’ll witness two of the UFC’s top middleweight fighters – Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier – duke it out, with this Fight Night marking the promotion’s first-ever event held in Denmark. All of the action will be streamed exclusively on ESPN Plus, and if you haven’t jumped on board yet, now’s the time to sign up.

It’s taken awhile for sports broadcasting to catch up to other forms of content when it comes to online streaming, but ESPN+ finally launched early last year to give cord-cutters online access to all sorts of content including games, fights, and other live events along with analysis, interviews, exclusive shows, and more. And given ESPN’s cozy relationship with the UFC – including exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC pay-per-view events – ESPN+ is the best way to stream UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Cannonier online this weekend.

Headlining UFC Fight Night 160 on ESPN+ is a middleweight bout between Swedish fighter Jack Hermansson and American Jared Cannonier. Hermansson, ranked fifth on the UFC middleweight roster with a record of 20 wins and four losses, is entering the octagon with a string of four recent victories, his most recent being an impressive win over the highly rated Ronaldo Souza – a fight that was the main event for UFC Fight Night 150.

Jared Cannonier has his work cut out for him. The American martial artist sits below Hermansson at number nine in the UFC middleweight rankings with a record of 12 wins and four losses. Cannonier is no pushover, however, having also scored an impressive victory in his latest matchup when he handily defeated UFC veteran Anderson Silva via a first-round knockout at UFC 237.

Both the preliminary card and main card fights for UFC Fight Night 160 will air exclusively on ESPN Plus today. The preliminary card is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, with the main event starting at 2 p.m., so now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ if you haven’t already. ESPNs costs just $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 if you pay for a yearly subscription in advance, and you can cancel at any time.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, fall sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

Editors' Recommendations