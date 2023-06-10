 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 documentaries and movies to watch about the Unabomber

Blair Marnell
By

The New York Times is reporting that the infamous Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, took his own life in prison today at the age of 81. Kaczynski was imprisoned for almost three decades because he embarked on a deadly terror campaign from 1979 to 1996 to further his anti-technology and anti-industrialization agenda. There was so little information about Kaczynski’s identity that the FBI put the case under “University and Airline Bomber,” which in turn led to the Unabomber moniker from the media.

Kaczynski’s undoing was his desire to get his manifesto in front of people. After demanding that newspapers publish his manifesto, Industrial Society and Its Future, Kaczynski’s brother, David Kaczynski, recognized his writing style and turned in his brother to the FBI. Kaczynski maintained that he was not insane, and he was sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences in 1998.

Recommended Videos

Hollywood naturally took an interest in Kaczynski’s story and adapted it as films and TV shows while also lifting elements of Kaczynski’s life for loosely-inspired scripts. Additionally, Kaczynski’s life has been examined in multiple documentaries. No single project can fully shed light on why Kaczynski felt the need to kill in order to achieve his goals, but the following projects do allow us to understand more about what drove him to become the Unabomber.

Related

Unabomber: In His Own Words (2020)

Promotional art for Unabomber: In His Own Words featuring Ted Kaczynski.

Genre: Documentary
Stars: Ted Kaczynski

Unabomber: In His Own Words is a true crime documentary on Netflix that lives up to the promise of the title. Kaczynski’s diary does offer greater insight into his state of mind, as the episodes explore his past as a gifted academic and his transformation into a violent terrorist. For all of his ravings, it’s easy to forget that Kaczynski was once considered brilliant, and this series also explores how he eluded capture for so long, as well as his desire to shape his own narrative even while behind bars.

Ted K (2021)

Sharlto Copley in Ted K.

Genre: Drama
Stars: Sharlto Copley, Drew Powell, Travis W. Bruyer, Wayne Pyle, Tahmus Rounds

Ted K features Sharlto Copley in the title role of Ted Kaczynski, and the movie largely keeps its focus on him. The story begins in the early ’70s as Kaczynski tries to retreat from the modern world, only to find it encroaching upon his life even while living in the wilderness. Out of a desire for revenge, Kaczynski begins his campaign of terror that sets off the longest manhunt in the history of the FBI.

Manhunt: Unabomber (2017)

Paul Bettany as Ted Kaczynski in Manhunt: Unabomber.

Genre: Drama
Stars: Sam Worthington, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Bobb, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Lynn Collins

Manhunt: Unabomber takes place in two different time periods, 1995 and 1997. In ’95, FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald (Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Sam Worthington) and his team pour over the Unabomber’s manifesto in hopes of uncovering clues to his identity. Two years later, Fitzgerald is out of the FBI and living in seclusion before he is drawn back into service to interrogate the captive Ted Kaczynski (WandaVision‘s Paul Bettany) and convince him to plead guilty ahead of his trial. However, Kaczynski has his own plans, and he actually seems to believe that he could walk free.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 shocking revelations from the Netflix docuseries Waco: American Apocalypse
David Koresh smiling in a black and white photo shown in Waco: American Apocalypse.

On February 28, 1993, the U.S. government attempted to enter the Mount Carmel Center ranch housing members of the Branch Davidian religious cult. They were executing a search warrant for the alleged possession of a stockpile of illegal weapons, including ones members had allegedly modified for automatic firing capabilities. They were also  seeking out the leader David Koresh in hopes of a peaceful surrender. But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) agents did not expect the gunfight that would ensue.

The 51-day standoff that marked one of the largest such conflicts in the country's history, and the tragic end to the story, is chronicled in Waco: American Apocalypse. The three-part Netflix docuseries features never-before-seen material and interviews from law enforcement, ATF agents, FBI snipers, journalists, and survivors.

Read more
Netflix is about to release Waco: American Apocalypse — here’s when you can watch it
David Koresh looks at the camera in Waco: American Apocalypse.

Nearly 30 years ago, an unspeakable tragedy occurred in America's heartland. On February 28, 1993, the federal and state authorities began a siege on a compound in Waco, Texas belonging to the Branch Davidians, a religious cult led by David Koresh. The siege turned into a standoff that lasted 51 days, which came to a dramatic end on April 19 when the FBI launched a tear gas attack to force them out. Instead, a fire was intentionally started by the Branch Davidians, resulting in the loss of 76 lives.

The tragic story is now getting the Netflix docuseries treatment courtesy of director Tiller Russell, who made 2021's excellent true crime documentary Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer. Russell's powerful new series reframing the Waco story with expert commentary and eyewitness testimonials will premiere soon on Netflix. But when? And how long is it? Digital Trends has all the information you need about Waco: An American Apocalypse.

Read more
Netflix is about to release Shadow and Bone season 2 — here’s when you can watch it
shadow and bone season 2 when you can watch netflix show 1

One of 2021's breakout hits was Netflix's Shadow and Bone, a big-budget fantasy series that appealed to fans of the Harry Potter, Hunger Games, and Twilight franchises. Adapted from Israeli American author Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone young adult novel, the eight-episode series told the story of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young orphan raised in Ravka who discovers she is a Grisha, which means one who has special abilities. She must eventually combat the ominous threat of Aleksander Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who is also known as The Darkling.

The first season of Shadow and Bone was a bit hit with critics and audiences alike, becoming only the third show on Netflix to remain at #1 in the ratings for 12 straight days. Naturally, a second season was quickly ordered, and last year, production commenced on the highly anticipated follow-up season. Fans know Shadow and Bone season 2 is just around the corner, but when exactly will it be released? And what additional information is out there about the season? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

Read more