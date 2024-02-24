3 underrated comedy movies that are perfect to watch for the winter

It may still be cold outside throughout parts of the country, but that doesn’t mean you should be bored. Laughter is the best medicine for the winter blues, so what better way to pass the time than by watching a few underrated comedies from the last 15 years?

There are plenty of movies to watch, of course, but these three comedies are sure to make you forget the cold with their irreverent humor and memorable performances from such great talents as John Cusack, Rachel McAdams, and Resident Alien‘s Alan Tudyk.

Recommended Videos

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

In this film, three friends — Adam (John Cusack), Lou (Rob Corddry), Nick (Craig Robinson) reconnect and find themselves attempting to relive the glory days after suffering several defeats that life has thrown their way. After heading to a once-beloved ski resort, they find it in shambles. While spending time in the hot tub of their hotel, however, the universe kicks things into high gear and sends them, along with Adam’s nephew, Jacob (Clark Duke), back in time to 1986.

Hilariously, the three middle-aged men attempt to relive their formative years at a ski resort teeming with the teens of the ’80s, while Jacob discovers a strange past he never knew. There are lots of ups and downs for these four male misfits, and plenty of chuckles to be had during their misadventures.

Hot Tub Time Machine streaming on Netflix.

Game Night (2018)

This gem hit theaters in 2018 and features the comedic chops of Jason Bateman (Arrested Development), Rachel McAdams (The Notebook), Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), and many others. The story revolves around a couple, Max (Bateman) and Annie (McAdams), and their friends who all share a passion for game nights.

One fateful day, however, Max’s super-successful brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), enters the picture and treats the group to a game night they’ll never forget: a mock kidnapping/murder mystery that they have to solve. Brooks’ plan goes awry when he is actually kidnapped by some truly bad guys. However, his brother and friends watch and let it happen, thinking it’s all part of the charade. What follows is a night of hilarious discovery and plenty of slapstick comedy, with a memorable ending involving a bad guy and an airplane engine that someone forgot to turn off.

Game Night can be rented or purchased on YouTube.

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)

This slapstick-horror hybrid evokes the backwoods dread of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead and combines it with off-the-wall humor to produce one of the most unusual comedies of the last two decades. The film follows two oblivious friends, Tucker (Alan Tudyk) and Dale (Tyler Labine), who are mistaken as murderous hillbillies by a group of vacationing college kids. I hate it when that happens.

Much to the titular duo’s dismay, and to the audience’s delight, Tucker and Dale must defend themselves from these kids and prove they are totally not evil. Tucker and Dale vs. Evil works mainly due to the great chemistry between Tudyk and Labine, who make their simple-minded hicks unlikely heroes to root for.

Tucker and Dale vs Evil is streaming on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations