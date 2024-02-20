 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great movies leaving Peacock in February you have to watch

Blair Marnell
By

Peacock celebrated the streaming premiere of Oppenheimer by adding several other Christopher Nolan movies to its lineup for February. What Peacock declined to mention is that The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk are all leaving at the end of the month. So you only have a short time left if you want to curate your own Nolan film festival at home.

Our picks for the three movies leaving Peacock in February that you have to watch only includes one of Nolan’s films, because it just wouldn’t be fair to give him the entire spotlight. Our other picks include a family drama starring George Clooney, as well as a Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller comedy that is turning 20 in 2024.

Recommended Videos

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Joker maniacally stares in The Dark Knight.
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Is The Dark Knight one of the greatest superhero movies, or the greatest superhero movie? No one can convincingly argue that Christopher Nolan’s second Batman movie didn’t hit the mark. Christian Bale reprises his role as Bruce Wayne, a millionaire who believes that he may be able to leave behind his double life as Batman. Thanks to Wayne, James Gordon (Gary Oldman), and the crusading District Attorney, Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Gotham City really does seem to be turning a corner toward a brighter future.

Related

However, the Joker (Heath Ledger) will burn Gotham City to the ground before he lets that happen. Joker has a particular talent for getting under Batman’s skin, as well as complex plans to bring the mob to their knees.

Watch The Dark Knight on Peacock.

The Descendants (2011)

Shailene Woodley and George Clooney in The Descendants.
Searchlight Pictures

The Descendants is a showcase for George Clooney’s talents as a dramatic actor, but it was also one of the breakout films for future Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley. Clooney plays Matt King, the father of Alex (Woodley) and Scottie King (Amara Miller), who is forced to deal with the impending death of his comatose wife, Elizabeth King (Patricia Hastie).

Before his wife slips away, Matt attempts to repair his relationship with his daughters. However, Matt’s world is shaken when Alex reveals a secret about Elizabeth that forces him to reevaluate their marriage and what he wants to do with their remaining time together.

Watch The Descendants on Peacock.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The cast of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.
20th Century Studios

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Vince Vaughn may headline this comedy as Pete LaFleur, but it’s Ben Stiller who steals the movie as the villain, White Goodman. Pete and White are rival gym owners, but the former is so careless about his business that he defaults on his mortgage. White pounces on that mistake and puts himself in a position to tear down Pete’s gym if he doesn’t come up with $50,000 to pay off the mortgage.

Pete and his friends form a team called the Average Joes and take part in a dodgeball tournament that could get them the money they need to save the gym. To stop them, White forms his own dodgeball team, but his unwelcome advances drive his lawyer, Kate Veatch (Christine Taylor), into joining the Average Joes. And unlike her new teammates, Kate is a natural dodgeball player.

Watch Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 BritBox shows you should watch in February 2024
Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan in a promo image for The Fall.

There is certainly no shortage of great American television, but if you're someone who finds yourself wanting to see what other countries are up to on the small screen, then BritBox is perfect for you. The streaming service has a range of British exports (often about crime) that will suit just about any palate.

Anyone who is familiar with British TV likely knows that British series are distinct from their American counterparts in several ways, chief among them being that the seasons are far shorter and shows can run for a long, long time. We've picked out three great shows on BritBox that are worth checking out, each of which will give you a feel for what the service can offer.
The Fall (2013-2016)
The Fall | Trailer [HD] | | Netflix

Read more
Don’t let these 3 February hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar
Two woman hold guns in Gunpowder Milkshake.

February is the month of love—at least, that's what marketing agencies and shop owners would have us believe. Those who are coupled up should enjoy the love-is-in-the-air attitude that plagues this particular month and, in particular, Valentine's Day, while those of us who are single will try our best to avoid it. No matter our romantic situation, though, one thing's for sure, and that is we all enjoy a great movie.

From obscure romantic comedies to passionate romantic dramas and even films for those who want to forget all about love, these hidden streaming gems on Netflix and Tubi, are perfect to watch this month. So grab a bowl of popcorn and sit back to enjoy these underappreciated gems that will surely make for a wonderful February afternoon.
Plus One (2019)

Read more
5 underrated Amazon Prime Video TV shows that are perfect to watch in the winter
Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot.

Although most people don't subscribe to Amazon Prime primarily as a streaming service, one of the great perks of having Prime is the chance to check out everything on Prime Video. Amazon is creating plenty of shows and movies of its own, and it also has a solid library of titles that are worth exploring.

While plenty of Amazon's shows have received lots of attention, there are also some that have flown more under the radar. Today, we're bringing you five such shows that you may never have heard of, but are definitely worth your attention.
Dead Ringers (2023)
Dead Ringers Limited Series Teaser

Read more