3 great movies leaving Peacock in February you have to watch

Peacock celebrated the streaming premiere of Oppenheimer by adding several other Christopher Nolan movies to its lineup for February. What Peacock declined to mention is that The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk are all leaving at the end of the month. So you only have a short time left if you want to curate your own Nolan film festival at home.

Our picks for the three movies leaving Peacock in February that you have to watch only includes one of Nolan’s films, because it just wouldn’t be fair to give him the entire spotlight. Our other picks include a family drama starring George Clooney, as well as a Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller comedy that is turning 20 in 2024.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Is The Dark Knight one of the greatest superhero movies, or the greatest superhero movie? No one can convincingly argue that Christopher Nolan’s second Batman movie didn’t hit the mark. Christian Bale reprises his role as Bruce Wayne, a millionaire who believes that he may be able to leave behind his double life as Batman. Thanks to Wayne, James Gordon (Gary Oldman), and the crusading District Attorney, Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Gotham City really does seem to be turning a corner toward a brighter future.

However, the Joker (Heath Ledger) will burn Gotham City to the ground before he lets that happen. Joker has a particular talent for getting under Batman’s skin, as well as complex plans to bring the mob to their knees.

Watch The Dark Knight on Peacock.

The Descendants (2011)

The Descendants is a showcase for George Clooney’s talents as a dramatic actor, but it was also one of the breakout films for future Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley. Clooney plays Matt King, the father of Alex (Woodley) and Scottie King (Amara Miller), who is forced to deal with the impending death of his comatose wife, Elizabeth King (Patricia Hastie).

Before his wife slips away, Matt attempts to repair his relationship with his daughters. However, Matt’s world is shaken when Alex reveals a secret about Elizabeth that forces him to reevaluate their marriage and what he wants to do with their remaining time together.

Watch The Descendants on Peacock.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Vince Vaughn may headline this comedy as Pete LaFleur, but it’s Ben Stiller who steals the movie as the villain, White Goodman. Pete and White are rival gym owners, but the former is so careless about his business that he defaults on his mortgage. White pounces on that mistake and puts himself in a position to tear down Pete’s gym if he doesn’t come up with $50,000 to pay off the mortgage.

Pete and his friends form a team called the Average Joes and take part in a dodgeball tournament that could get them the money they need to save the gym. To stop them, White forms his own dodgeball team, but his unwelcome advances drive his lawyer, Kate Veatch (Christine Taylor), into joining the Average Joes. And unlike her new teammates, Kate is a natural dodgeball player.

Watch Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story on Peacock.

