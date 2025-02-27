 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (February 28-March 2)

A man stands in shadow in 2014's Creep.
The Orchard

Sometimes, the best movies aren’t the ones trending on your Netflix homepage — they’re the hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Big-budget blockbusters and buzzy originals from the streamer may be the natural first option, but some movie nights call for lesser-known flicks that can pleasantly surprise and captivate any cinephile.

Several great movies are streaming on Netflix that have flown under the radar. Whether you’re in the mood for a whimsical anime offering, a cyberpunk story, or a chilling found-footage film, there’s something on Netflix’s catalog for you. So why not skip the usual picks and dive into something different this weekend? With so many hidden gems on the streamer, you’re bound to find a new favorite you’ll be recommending to your friends come Monday.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Suzume (2022)

Suzume holding a chair in a train in the animated movie.
Toho

Suzume is a great anime movie worth streaming from director Makoto Shinkai. It follows the titular 17-year-old protagonist (voiced by Nanoka Hara) as she stumbles upon a mysterious door that stands alone in an abandoned house. She discovers that the door is a gateway to another realm, unwittingly setting off a chain of supernatural events in the process. As the door begins unleashing calamities across Japan, Suzume joins forces with a young stranger, Sōta (Hokuto Matsumura), a “Closer” tasked with sealing these portals. But when Sōta is transformed into a three-legged chair — yes, a literal wooden chair — their journey takes a surreal turn.

Despite its stunning animation and unique storytelling, Suzume remains criminally underrated compared to its predecessors from Shinkai, Your Name and Weathering with You. Perhaps it’s because the 2022 film leans more into Japan’s historical wounds — referencing the 2011 earthquake and tsunami — making it feel deeply personal for domestic audiences but less immediate for international viewers. Suzume also subverts expectations with its romantic storyline that defies traditional tropes. Those who appreciate its appeal understand that its moving narrative reflects trauma, growth, and all the messiness that comes with it.

Suzume is streaming on Netflix.

Upgrade (2018)

Grey Trace letting out an anguished scream in Upgrade.
OTL Releasing

After a brutal mugging leaves Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) paralyzed and his wife dead, he ends up accepting a cure for himself in the form of an experimental AI implant called STEM. Offered to him by the billionaire tech mogul (Harrison Gilbertson), STEM not only restores Grey’s mobility but also grants him superhuman reflexes and combat skills. Grey uses these newfound skills to fuel his quest for revenge. He soon realizes that he isn’t fully in control as the AI implanted in him develops a mind of its own.

It may have a timely and distinct premise, but Upgrade remains one of the most underrated sci-fi thrillers of the past decade. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), this low-budget gem delivers exhilarating action and a fresh take on the cyberpunk genre. With no A-list names attached, Upgrade lacked the studio push that could have propelled it to wider recognition, despite the film being smarter, darker, and more thought-provoking than most big-budget counterparts. The 2018 movie is a cult classic in the making—an inventive, intense, and stylish cyberpunk thriller that deserves far more love than it got.

Upgrade is streaming on Netflix.

Creep (2014)

The villain in the movie Creep wearing a wolf mask
Netflix

In Creep, struggling videographer Aaron (Patrick Brice) answers a cryptic Craigslist ad promising $1,000 for a day’s work in a remote cabin. His client, Josef (Mark Duplass), claims he’s dying of cancer and wants to film a heartfelt message for his unborn son. It’s easy money, and Josef seems to be weird but harmless, simply guilty of being a bit awkward, overly friendly, and sometimes a little too touchy-feely. As the day unfolds, Aaron realizes that something is deeply wrong. Josef’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic, and his stories don’t seem to add up. The unsettling vibe shifts into full-blown psychological terror as, with nowhere to run, Aaron must figure out whether Josef is just a deeply lonely man or something far more sinister.

Directed by Patrick Brice on a budget of less than $500, Creep remains one of the most underrated horror films of the 2010s. Its raw, unsettling realism makes it far scarier than most big-budget thrillers, but it went mostly unnoticed, likely due to its minimalist approach and found-footage format, which many horror fans had grown weary of by 2014. It has aged well and received slightly more attention from the genre’s fans, with many praising it as an intimate and eerie character study that proves a simple concept executed right can result in a nail-biting and unforgettable viewing experience.

Creep is streaming on Netflix.

