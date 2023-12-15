Want to go to the 2024 Super Bowl for free? Paramount+ is giving away tickets

The 2024 Super Bowl isn’t for another two months, but what football fan could pass up a chance to go to the big game for free? It’s the dream for many, but only one streaming service is making a game out of it. Paramount+ has announced that it’s giving away 58 tickets for a Super Bowl LVIII VIP experience in Las Vegas in the newly launched Hide & Peak interactive sweepstakes.

It’s easy to enter and play, but you will have to work for it. To enter, Paramount+ subscribers will have to find QR codes that are hidden in the ad bumpers before some of the streamers’ movies and TV shows. The catch is that players will have to follow Paramount+’s social media accounts to get hints about where the QR codes are located. Once fans have the codes, they can scan them and arrive on a landing page that will allow them to formally sign up for a chance to win.

Of course, if you keep track of everything new on Paramount+, there’s a chance that you could stumble across the QR codes without really trying to. But this is a game where you really should take every advantage possible, so keep in mind that new codes will be dropped every Thursday for the next three weeks, giving subscribers a total of nine chances to win. In addition to airfare, here’s what the prize package looks like:

● Two official Super Bowl LVIII game tickets

● All-inclusive pre-game hospitality

● Roundtrip game-day transportation

● Weekend on-location lounge access

● Evening with a Legend cocktail reception

● Three-night stay in Las Vegas

● Super Bowl LVIII Experience access

● Super Bowl LVIII Gifting Experience

● Concierge guest services

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the streaming home of CBS Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVIII and plan to generate excitement both on and off the field with original and creative campaigns, such as this interactive sweepstakes,” said Paramount Streaming’s Domenic DiMeglio in a statement. “The digital activation gives us the chance to engage audiences within our service while also giving back to some of our lucky fans with 58 tickets in honor of Super Bowl LVIII.”

The contest has already started, so what are you waiting for? Head to Paramount+’s Hide & Peak site for more info!

