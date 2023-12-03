The two best teams in the NFC square off in Week 13 in what could be the first of two matchups this season as the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) travel to Lincoln Financial Field to play the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on December 3. The game airs on Fox and will be called by the network’s top broadcast team – Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.

Last season, the 49ers and Eagles met in the NFC Championship Game. However, it wasn’t much of a competition after Philadelphia knocked 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with a right elbow injury. The Eagles then injured Josh Johnson, the 49ers backup, forcing the team to finish the game without a healthy quarterback. Philadelphia went on to win 31-7. Vegas thinks this game will play out differently with a healthy Purdy, as the 49ers are a 2.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

Recommended Videos

There is a good chance the 49ers and Eagles meet again in the playoffs. These two teams have been the best in the NFC all season. Now, it’s time to see which team holds the upper hand heading into the postseason. Tune into Fox at game time to watch the 49ers versus the Eagles. If you do not have cable, there are several alternative options for accessing the game, including Sling TV. Find out more about Sling TV below.

Watch the 49ers vs. Eagles live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a streaming television service that gives customers the benefits of cable without having to pay for an expensive package. As one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling TV features flexible channel lineups and no long-term contracts, allowing customers to choose the plan that best fits their television needs.

Sling TV offers two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange costs $40 per month for 32 total channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, QVC, Disney Channel, and Freeform. Sling Blue costs $45 per month and features 42 total channels, including Fox, NBC, ABC, NFL Network, and FX. Subscribers can bundle Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $60 per month. Sling TV is currently offering 50% off your subscription for the first month.

Watch the 49ers vs. Eagles live stream from abroad with a VPN

Football fans will not want to miss the game between the 49ers and the Eagles. This could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game. If you are currently outside the country or plan on traveling abroad during the game, you should know that problems may arise while trying to stream the game. To combat these issues, download a VPN service that can be used alongside Sling TV.

VPNs add more privacy and security to block malicious websites and malware. By using a U.S.-based server, a VPN will bypass geographic broadcast restrictions in the area to ensure a better streaming experience. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, a VPN service that offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk in trying it out.

Editors' Recommendations