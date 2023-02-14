The highly anticipated AC Milan vs Tottenham match is happening today, and if you’re looking to watch it and other Champions League soccer games without cable TV, you’ve got quite a few options. In this roundup, we’ve laid out six different streaming services that will let you watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream online, including a couple of ways you can do so without paying a dime. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply looking for an exciting way to spend your afternoon, read on to find the best way to stream the Champions League soccer games from the comfort of your own home.

Watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is another great option for watching AC Milan vs Tottenham and other Champions League matches. With a strong focus on sports, FuboTV offers live access to a variety of sports channels, including ones that broadcast the Champions League and Premier League soccer games. FuboTV also provides a cloud DVR service that lets you record live games and watch them later, and it’s one of few streaming services that still offers a free trial. New subscribers can take advantage of FuboTV’s seven-day free trial to watch Champion League soccer online for free for one week. After the trial, you can choose to continue with the paid subscription or cancel anytime, with plans starting at $75 per month and offering more than 100 live channels.

Watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream on Paramount+

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service from CBS that offers live and on-demand content, including sports events such as the AC Milan vs Tottenham and other Champions League soccer games. It’s not a full-fledged live TV streaming service like most of the others on this list, but it’s cheap. At only $5 per month or $50 per year, it’s very affordable, and your first week is free. Paramount+ offers live access to CBS Sports and other sports channels that broadcast the games. You can also access full match replays, highlights, and expert analysis. With its affordable subscription plan and user-friendly interface, Paramount+ is an excellent (and cheap) option to catch all the action from the Champions League.

Watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a comprehensive streaming package that provides live access to sports events such as the AC Milan vs Tottenham and other Champions League soccer games. With more than 85 channels available, Hulu with Live TV offers a broad range of sports content, including ESPN, Fox, and NBC. In addition to sports, Hulu with Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s extensive streaming library, Disney+, and ESPN+, making it a great all-in-one streaming package for all your entertainment needs. You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month, which is a solid value considering all the live and on-demand streaming content you get. It’s one of our favorite packages for cord-cutters.

Watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is Google’s stab at a live TV streaming service, offering more than 100 channels’ worth of live TV programming. That includes sports events like the AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream and other Champions League soccer games. Its expansive channel lineup includes ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, so YouTube TV provides extensive sports coverage and the ability to watch the games live or on demand. YouTube TV also offers a cloud DVR service that lets you record live games and watch them later. You can also have up to six accounts and three simultaneous live streams, making YouTube TV a good choice for families. New subscribers can take advantage of YouTube TV’s two-week free trial. This gives you free access to all of the service’s features and channels for two weeks before you have to commit to a paid subscription.

Watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling or living abroad, you may face geographic broadcasting restrictions and be unable to access the AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream and other Champions League soccer games online. However, with a virtual private network, you can bypass these restrictions and stream the games from anywhere in the world where you have a stable internet connection. By connecting to a VPN server located in the U.S., you can access your online streaming libraries and watch the games as if you were back home. One of the best VPN services for this is NordVPN. It’s our favorite thanks to its fast and reliable connectivity and robust security features. With NordVPN, you can access a vast network of servers worldwide and stream the Champions League games without any buffering or interruptions. And, of course, it fully protects your privacy with military-grade encryption and other great security features, so it’s useful for much more than just streaming.

