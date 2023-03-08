 Skip to main content
Bayern vs PSG live stream: Watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Champions League is in action today with Bayern taking on PSG, and you may be wondering the best way to watch the game. This is one that’s only available online in the United States, and since there isn’t a national TV broadcast, many of the best live TV streaming services won’t be able to provide the live stream. But the live stream is available on Paramount Plus, and it’s a streaming service worthy of subscribing to if you’re a sports lover. Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the Bayern vs PSG live stream for free.

Watch the Bayern vs PSG live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Bayern vs PSG game today. This service may be known for its original programming like Yellowstone, but Paramount Plus is a good streaming platform to subscribe to if you want to watch even more soccer. It’s owned by CBS, so it often provides online coverage of sporting events CBS covers, and this includes events from the NFL, NCAA basketball, and even the PGA Tour. But soccer fans more specifically will love the coverage Paramount Plus offers, including full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the Bayern vs PSG live stream for free.

Watch the Bayern vs PSG live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re trying to watch the Bayern vs PSG game while traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are often in place for live sporting events, which can disrupt your ability to watch the game online. The best workaround for this is a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan live stream: Watch the game for free
John Alexander
By John Alexander
March 4, 2023
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Serie A soccer is heating up and keeping fans excited. Today's hot match, airing at 2:45 PM Eastern Time, features Fiorentina vs AC Milan. With just hours to go before the big match, fans are are both excited and nervous as to where to watch the match. If you don't have access to a regular cable connection with CBS Sports are you completely out of luck? The answer is a resounding 'No!' There are plenty of other services hosting the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match online and you can even manage to use some of these services to tap into a (legal) free Fiorentina vs AC Milan live stream.
Watch the Fiorentina vs AC Milan Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is an online streaming service with tons of sports streaming options, including those that contain the Fiorentina vs AC Milan match. As a viewer, you'll also be able to record live segments to review later on. If you haven't already taken advantage of it for a previous event, now is a great time to start a FuboTV free trial. You'll have plenty of time to view today's match, plus a few other programs during the week. So, watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan, then switch over to see what is on ESPN and FOX Soccer Plus while you're at it. At the end of your free trial, average plans start at $75/mo., but the Latino package is currently on discount at just $25/mo. Give it a try and stick around if you like it.

PSG vs Nantes live stream: Watch the game for free
John Alexander
By John Alexander
March 4, 2023
A soccer stadium with a view from the crowd.

Later today soccer fans are going to get another treat, this time in the form of the Paris Saint-Germaine (PSG) vs Nantes game, which starts at 3 PM EST. Both diehard fans that must see every Ligue 1 match and casual fans that just want to see a bit of Messi are scratching their heads as to where they can watch the game if they don't have access to cable. Luckily, we've been able to run through the list of probable online broadcasters to find who is streaming the event online. Even better, we've managed to track down a (legal) free PSG vs Nantes live stream that you can watch from anywhere -- no strings attached.
Watch the PSG vs Nantes Live Stream on FuboTV

One of the best ways to get access to Ligue 1 games and, by extension, the PSG vs Nantes match is via Fubo TV. Take advantage of the network's one week free trial to catch PSG vs Nantes, then check out the other great sports available via the service. In addition to beIN Sports, Fubo TV has ESPN, NBA League Pass, and the NFL Network. What's really great about Fubo TV, and what puts it ahead of a lot of competitors is the one week free trial that can get you access to the match you really want before deciding if you want to keep paying. Plans start from $33/month, with the Latino plan currently on sale for just $25.

What time is the UFC fight tonight? Full event schedule
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023
How to watch UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes on ESPN+

Wanting to know what the UFC 285 time is tonight? Considering this is one of the most highly anticipated UFC events to come along in a while, it's not one that you'll want to miss, and if you're here looking for the UFC 285 schedule, we've got everything you need to know. UFC 285 is a big one, with former two-time light heavyweight champ Jon "Bones" Jones making both his return to the UFC as well as his long-awaited heavyweight debut. He will be facing down former interim champ Ciryl Gane for the recently vacated UFC Heavyweight Championship. There are 14 fights on deck for this event, so whether you're planning to watch them all or just want to tune into the main card, read on to see the full UFC 285 schedule so you don't miss any of the action.
What time is the UFC fight tonight?
Most UFC events, and pretty much all pay-per-views, are divided up across three fight cards. UFC 285 is no exception, featuring early prelims, preliminary bouts, and the main event. As far as the UFC 285 time goes, the early preliminary card starts the action off early at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) and hosts newer talent in the league. There are currently five fights scheduled for this card. Following the early prelims is the preliminary card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. This card features some familiar faces such as Cody Garbrandt, Derek Bruson, and Dricus Du Plessis.

As with most UFC PPV exhibitions hosted in the U.S., the UFC 285 time for the main card is 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). The main event culminates in the headliner between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. The main card is also the pay-per-view portion of the event, meaning you'll need ESPN+ to watch it. Five bouts are slated for the main event, and the UFC blocks out half an hour for each fight. That means you can expect Jones and Gane to do their ring walks sometime after midnight ET.
How to watch the UFC 285 live stream
Although UFC 285 is a pay-per-view, you can still watch the preliminary and early preliminary cards on the ESPN TV channels, which are included with many cable TV packages and live TV streaming services. The main card is the pay-per-view portion of the event, and for that, you'll need ESPN+. ESPN+ is the go-to platform for watching every UFC live stream event, and it's the only outlet that broadcasts UFC PPV shows in the U.S. It recently had another price increase and now costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Sadly, there's no ESPN+ free trial available anymore, which is becoming the norm for streaming services, unfortunately.

