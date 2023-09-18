Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

To end Week 2 of the NFL season, there is a Monday Night Football doubleheader on September 18. The first game will be between the New Orleans Saints (1-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-1). Yet, the second game garners our attention as the Cleveland Browns (1-0) travel across the Ohio border into Pennsylvania to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. FanDuel has the Browns as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Browns came out flying in Week 1, dominating the Cincinnati Bengals from start to finish in a 24-3 victory. The Browns’ defense was spectacular, holding Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to 82 yards passing. The same thing cannot be said about the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, which surrendered 391 total yards to the San Francisco 49ers in a 30-7 loss.

Watch the Browns vs. Steelers live stream on Sling TV

The AFC North showdown between the Browns and Steelers on ABC will be available on Sling TV. Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue offer ABC to customers, along with Fox, NBC, Bravo, NFL Network, and more. Sling Orange does not have ABC. For pricing, Sling Orange costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. Additionally, new subscribers will get a 50% discount for the first month.

Watch the Browns vs. Steelers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

With over 85 live and on-demand channels, Hulu with Live TV is an excellent option for those customers looking for the benefits of cable without a box. Channels include ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FX, and Fox News. With a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, customers will also receive Disney+ and ESPN+. At $70/month, customers get Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, customers receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Browns vs. Steelers live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV will broadcast ABC’s coverage of the Browns and Steelers. Other channels include ESPN, ESPN2, USA, and TNT. NFL fans should be interested in YouTube TV because, for the first time, NFL Sunday Ticket is available to purchase through the streaming service. YouTube TV is offering a free trial to NFL Sunday Ticket. For the first three months, new customers will pay $55/month before the normal rate kicks in at $73/month.

Watch the Browns vs. Steelers live stream on FuboTV

For those customers who want a lot of channels without the hassle of a cable box, FuboTV is a solid option. Each FuboTV plan has at least 180 channels, ranging from ABC and CBS to Nickelodeon and Syfy. FuboTV has three packages: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. However, sign up for FuboTV’s free trial to watch Browns vs. Steelers.

Watch the Browns vs. Steelers live stream from abroad with a VPN

American football fans traveling abroad may have some difficulty streaming the Browns vs. Steelers. To alleviate those issues, download a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing users to enjoy the game without much interference. Although there is no NordVPN free trial, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee.

