 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

There is a lot of buzz circling tonight’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) and the Milwaukee Bucks (31-13). The Bucks are making a head coaching change mid-season after firing Adrian Griffin this week and bringing in Doc Rivers. Although Rivers has not coached his first official game as the Bucks head coach, it’s definitely an interesting news headline this week in the NBA. Joe Prunty remains the interim head coach for Milwaukee, as these two teams will face off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks are leading that series 2-1. The last loss to Milwaukee snapped an eight-game winning streak for Cleveland.

The match is about to stream, at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you’re looking for the right place to live stream this matchup, look no further, as we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can access the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s best online.

The Best Way to Watch the Cavaliers vs Bucks Live Stream

Fubo TV.
.

Fubo has become a leader in the market for live streaming sports. With a Fubo free trial upon signing up, you can access Fubo’s 180+ channel packages, which have had sports fans ditching cable and making their way over to live streaming. For basketball fans, when you do sign up, be sure to add on your NBA League Pass to access all the out-of-market games you want throughout the regular season. If you want something long-term for live streams, Fubo has you covered.

Is There a Free Cavaliers vs Bucks Live Stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

As for a free live stream for tonight’s matchup, unfortunately, there is not one. Fubo does have a free trial, but if you also happen to be signing up for NBA League Pass, unfortunately there is no free trial in terms of adding that subscription on. Another way of live streaming the game is through YouTube TV, but it is kind of the same scenario there. However, YouTube TV does offer the first three months of its service for ten dollars off the original monthly fee.

How to Watch the Cavaliers vs Bucks Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A VPN can help you access U.S.-only streaming sites when traveling abroad. To be specific, if you’re outside the boundaries of the United States, we recommend getting NordVPN for its reliability and cost-effective way of getting you the live streams you want. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, NordVPN is compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android TV, to name a few. Plus, it is available on over 5,000 servers across the globe in 60 countries.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Jazz vs Pelicans live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Aerial shot of a basketball court a Crypto.com arena.

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-18) take on the Utah Jazz (22-22) this evening live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pelicans may have an advantage in the win column over the Jazz, but not by much. We may be in store for a close one. Take for example: The Jazz put up an average of five more PPGs (117.3) than the Pelicans have allowed their opponents to get (112.3). Both teams are coming off a loss, making both of them hungry to get back in the swing of winning as they go down the stretch.

Tip-off is in about an hour, at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are numerous places where you can catch a live stream of the game. Here is everything you need to know about where to do just that.
The Best Way to Watch  Jazz vs Pelicans Live Stream

Read more
Pacers vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
The Verizon Center, empty but ready for a basketball game.

The Indiana Pacers, who now sit with a record of 24-19, will host the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets (30-14) tonight. Just a little over a week ago, these two teams squared off and the Nuggets pulled off an eight-point win. The Pacers look for revenge tonight after a six-game road trip. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse will have some electricity in the air, not just because the defending champs are in the house, but because this will be the home court debut of Pascal Siakam, who was traded from the Toronto Raptors just last week.

Tip-off for the game is about to happen, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and if you are looking to catch this electric matchup on a live stream, then here is everything you need to know.
The Best Way to Watch Pacers vs Nuggets Live Stream

Read more
Kings vs Hawks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
January, 22nd, 2024

The Sacramento Kings need to stop the losses that have been piling up as of late. They have had four straight games added to the loss column and need a quick rebound. In about an hour, at 10:00 p.m. ET, they square off against the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings are going to need to put up points for multiple reasons, one of which is that they're 18-1 when they score 122.5 or more. However, Atlanta isn't too bad when they put up that amount either. They have a record of 15-7 in games where they have put up 118 points or more.

The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is going to be rocking at tip-off. It's about to happen, so don't miss any of the action. If you're looking for a place to live stream the game, look no further; here are some options.
The Best Way to Watch Kings vs Hawks Live Stream

Read more