Chargers vs Raiders live stream: Watch the NFL game for free

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders tonight with the match taking place at 8.15PM ET/5.15PM PT at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams lost last week so they’ll be keen to make up for it so that they don’t slip away from the chances of a playoff position. Earlier during week 4, the Chargers beat the Raiders 24-17 so the Chargers potentially have the edge here.

If you’re keen to watch how things play out, there’s one destination you need to head online — Amazon Prime Video — with the streaming service offering all things Thursday Night Football right now. Keen to learn how to watch the live stream? Here’s everything you need to know including what to do if you’re traveling abroad tonight.

Watch the Chargers vs Raiders live stream

Amazon Prime Video is the place to go for Thursday Night Football as it’s the exclusive home of such coverage. If you primarily want to see the Chargers vs Raiders game, you can do so for free thanks to an Amazon Prime free trial. It’s possible to sign up for the service for a full month so there’s also time to catch some other games too along with the wealth that Amazon Prime has to offer including the best shows on Amazon Prime like Reacher and The Boys.

To sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial, you’ll need to hand over your credit card details but as long as you cancel before the 30 days are up, you won’t pay a cent. It’s worth signing up for one of the best live TV streaming services in this way as you get a great taster of what to expect along with the chance to watch the Chargers vs Raiders live stream.

Watch the Chargers vs Raiders live stream from abroad

If you’re traveling abroad but still want to catch the game, you might have noticed that Amazon Prime Video isn’t showing the same shows and content as it does back home. That’s because geo-restrictions mean that different countries have different content so you could miss out on Thursday Night Football. Fortunately, the solution is to use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN to trick your connection into thinking you’re still on the couch back home.

It’s simple to set up with NordVPN doing all the hard work. You just pick a US-based server and the app convinces your Wi-Fi, even if it’s public or from your hotel, that you’re actually still in the US. From there, you can watch the game without a hitch.

There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth the investment, especially if you travel frequently and run into this issue often. If you’re not entirely happy with it, you can also depend on a 30-day money-back guarantee but we’re pretty confident you’ll be impressed by how it simply just works.

