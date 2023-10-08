Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best game of Week 5 will be on Sunday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) head West to California to play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (4-0). The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel.

The Cowboys-49ers rivalry is one of the best in the NFL. For the Cowboys to be considered a Super Bowl contender, they must beat the 49ers, who have been their kryptonite. The 49ers have defeated the Cowboys in the last two postseasons, including a 19-12 win in the 2022 Divisional Round.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on NBC and NFL+

The game between the Cowboys and 49ers will start on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET on October 8. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline), and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the broadcast. NBC’s pregame show, Football Night in America, kicks off the coverage at 7 p.m. ET. Stream the game through the NBC Sports app or NBC.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Fans who subscribe to NFL+, the league’s direct-to-consumer service, can watch Sunday Night Football on a phone or tablet. NFL+ costs $7/month or $50/year, and NFL+ Premium costs $15/month or $100/year. However, there is a limited-time deal of 50% off the yearly prices.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on Peacock

Every Sunday Night Football game on NBC can also be streamed on Peacock, which is now more expensive after price increases. Peacock offers two plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium increased from $5/month to $6/month, and Premium Plus increased from $10/month to $12/month. Both plans will have the simulcast of Sunday Night Football.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on Sling TV

Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC with a subscription to Sling TV. To watch NBC, customers must subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not have NBC. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. NBC, Fox, and ABC are included with Sling Blue. Plus, new customers will receive half-off pricing for the first month.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the Cowboys and 49ers on NBC on Hulu with Live TV. With a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, customers have over 85 live and on-demand channels, including NBC, TNT, Bravo, MTV, and ESPN. For $70/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on YouTube TV

NBC is one of the many channels included with YouTube TV. The live television service features many channels, including Fox, ESPN2, Food Network, USA, and FX. Football fans can also purchase NFL Sunday Ticket, which offers a free trial for a week. Customers will pay $53/month for the first three months. Then the rate increases to $73/month. Remember: YouTube TV offers a free trial.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on FuboTV

NBC is one of the 170-plus channels included with a subscription to FuboTV. Besides NBC, FuboTV has Syfy, ESPN, AMC, CBS, Fox, and ABC. FuboTV has three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Cowboys vs. 49ers could wind up being the game of the year. Therefore, don’t miss it. If you live in the U.S. and plan on watching the game outside the country, download a VPN. A VPN will bypass the regional broadcast restrictions by using a U.S.-based server. One of the best VPNs on the market is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

