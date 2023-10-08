 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: Watch Sunday Night Football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The best game of Week 5 will be on Sunday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) head West to California to play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (4-0). The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel.

The Cowboys-49ers rivalry is one of the best in the NFL. For the Cowboys to be considered a Super Bowl contender, they must beat the 49ers, who have been their kryptonite. The 49ers have defeated the Cowboys in the last two postseasons, including a 19-12 win in the 2022 Divisional Round.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on NBC and NFL+

Dak Prescott gets tackled from behind.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

The game between the Cowboys and 49ers will start on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET on October 8. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline), and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the broadcast. NBC’s pregame show, Football Night in America, kicks off the coverage at 7 p.m. ET. Stream the game through the NBC Sports app or NBC.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on NBC
Related

Fans who subscribe to NFL+, the league’s direct-to-consumer service, can watch Sunday Night Football on a phone or tablet. NFL+ costs $7/month or $50/year, and NFL+ Premium costs $15/month or $100/year. However, there is a limited-time deal of 50% off the yearly prices.

Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on NFL+

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on Peacock

Peacock price increase information on an Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Every Sunday Night Football game on NBC can also be streamed on Peacock, which is now more expensive after price increases. Peacock offers two plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium increased from $5/month to $6/month, and Premium Plus increased from $10/month to $12/month. Both plans will have the simulcast of Sunday Night Football.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC with a subscription to Sling TV. To watch NBC, customers must subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not have NBC. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. NBC, Fox, and ABC are included with Sling Blue. Plus, new customers will receive half-off pricing for the first month.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch the Cowboys and 49ers on NBC on Hulu with Live TV. With a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, customers have over 85 live and on-demand channels, including NBC, TNT, Bravo, MTV, and ESPN. For $70/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

NBC is one of the many channels included with YouTube TV. The live television service features many channels, including Fox, ESPN2, Food Network, USA, and FX. Football fans can also purchase NFL Sunday Ticket, which offers a free trial for a week. Customers will pay $53/month for the first three months. Then the rate increases to $73/month. Remember: YouTube TV offers a free trial.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

NBC is one of the 170-plus channels included with a subscription to FuboTV. Besides NBC, FuboTV has Syfy, ESPN, AMC, CBS, Fox, and ABC. FuboTV has three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The Cowboys vs. 49ers could wind up being the game of the year. Therefore, don’t miss it. If you live in the U.S. and plan on watching the game outside the country, download a VPN. A VPN will bypass the regional broadcast restrictions by using a U.S.-based server. One of the best VPNs on the market is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers live stream: Watch Monday Night Football for free
Aerial view of players on the field at Carolina Panthers stadium.

Week 2 of the NFL season brings a special edition of Monday Night Football on September 18. There will be two games on Monday night for the first time this season. The first game will see the New Orleans Saints (1-0) traveling to North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers (0-1). The game will be played at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, home of the Panthers. On FanDuel, the Saints are a 3-point road favorite.
With new quarterback Derek Carr under center in Week 1, the Saints gutted out a 16-15 victory against the Tennessee Titans. Carr looked good in his first game wearing the gold and black, throwing for 305 yards and one touchdown. The Panthers also started a new quarterback in Week 1. Bryce Young, the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, struggled to find a rhythm, throwing two interceptions in the Panthers 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Watch the Saints vs. Panthers live stream on ESPN and ESPN2

Read more
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators live stream: Watch college football for free
Aerial shot of Florida Football's stadium with fans in the stands.

It's an SEC showdown on Saturday night as the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) travel to Gainesville to play their rivals, the Florida Gators (1-1). The game will take place inside the raucous atmosphere of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, better known as "The Swamp." On FanDuel, Tennessee are 6.5-point favorites.

It's been smooth sailing for the Vols to start the 2023 season. In two games, Tennessee has combined to outscore their opponents 79-26 in two blowout victories. However, Florida will be their toughest test of the season as it will be the team's first road game of the season. After stumbling in the season opener against No. 12 Utah, Florida got back on track last week with a 49-7 victory over McNeese St.
Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida live stream on ESPN

Read more
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs live stream: Watch college football for free
People inside Sanford Stadium in Georgia.

The SEC takes center stage on Saturday afternoon as the South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. The game will be played at Sanford Stadium on the campus of the University of Georgia. On FanDuel, the Bulldogs are a huge 27.5-point favorite.

After losing to North Carolina in the opening game, South Carolina bounced back last week with a 47-21 win over Furman. However, beating Georgia is nearly an impossible task. The Bulldogs have not lost a game since December 4, 2021. To make matters worse, South Carolina has lost seven of the last eight matchups against Georgia, with their lone win coming in 2019.
Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia live stream on CBS

Read more