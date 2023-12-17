The biggest NFL game in Week 15 will be played on Sunday afternoon as the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) take their five-game winning streak to Upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills (7-6). The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on December 17. It will air on Fox as America’s Game of the Week and feature the network’s top broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.

Since losing in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning seven of their last eight games, including last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. With Dak Prescott playing like the MVP and the defense establishing itself as one of the best in the league, the Cowboys have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl. The same can be said about the Bills despite their record. Josh Allen has the talent to beat any team in the NFL. The bookmakers agree as the Bills enter Sunday’s game as a slight 1.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

Recommended Videos

The Cowboys and Bills are two of the most talented teams in the NFL. The atmosphere in Buffalo will be rocking from the opening kickoff, so the crowd will be a sight to see. Tune into Fox on Sunday afternoon to watch this excellent NFL game. If you do not have a cable subscription, sign up for a streaming television service such as Sling TV, which offers Fox and a host of your favorite channels. Learn more about the benefits of Sling TV below.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Bills live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV prides itself on being one of the best live TV streaming services. You can stream news, entertainment, and sports thanks to Sling TV’s flexible channel lineups. With no long-term contracts, users can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their Sling TV service at any point during their subscription.

Sling TV’s two base plans are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. For $40 per month, Orange contains 32 total channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, QVC, Disney Channel, and Freeform. Blue is more expensive at $45 per month because it features 42 channels, including Fox, ABC, and NBC. If you can’t choose between Orange and Blue, bundle them together for $60 per month. New customers will receive $25 off their first month when they sign up for Sling TV.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

The game between the Cowboys and Bills has a chance to be a shootout because both teams have high-powered offenses led by an elite quarterback. If you can only watch one game on Sunday, make it Cowboys versus Bills. If you plan to stream this game outside of the U.S., download a VPN service to use with Sling TV.

Streaming problems tend to arise abroad and a VPN to combat these issues. First, a VPN protects your connection from malware and phishing attacks. A VPN also avoids regional broadcast restrictions in the area, which ensures a better streaming experience. Our top pick for the best VPN is NordVPN. Sign up for NordVPN today and receive a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unhappy with the results.

Editors' Recommendations