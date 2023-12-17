 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills live stream: watch the NFL for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The biggest NFL game in Week 15 will be played on Sunday afternoon as the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) take their five-game winning streak to Upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills (7-6). The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on December 17. It will air on Fox as America’s Game of the Week and feature the network’s top broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.

Since losing in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning seven of their last eight games, including last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. With Dak Prescott playing like the MVP and the defense establishing itself as one of the best in the league, the Cowboys have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl. The same can be said about the Bills despite their record. Josh Allen has the talent to beat any team in the NFL. The bookmakers agree as the Bills enter Sunday’s game as a slight 1.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

Recommended Videos

The Cowboys and Bills are two of the most talented teams in the NFL. The atmosphere in Buffalo will be rocking from the opening kickoff, so the crowd will be a sight to see. Tune into Fox on Sunday afternoon to watch this excellent NFL game. If you do not have a cable subscription, sign up for a streaming television service such as Sling TV, which offers Fox and a host of your favorite channels. Learn more about the benefits of Sling TV below.

Related

Watch the Cowboys vs. Bills live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Sling TV prides itself on being one of the best live TV streaming services. You can stream news, entertainment, and sports thanks to Sling TV’s flexible channel lineups. With no long-term contracts, users can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their Sling TV service at any point during their subscription.

Sling TV’s two base plans are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. For $40 per month, Orange contains 32 total channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, QVC, Disney Channel, and Freeform. Blue is more expensive at $45 per month because it features 42 channels, including Fox, ABC, and NBC. If you can’t choose between Orange and Blue, bundle them together for $60 per month. New customers will receive $25 off their first month when they sign up for Sling TV.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
NordVPN

The game between the Cowboys and Bills has a chance to be a shootout because both teams have high-powered offenses led by an elite quarterback. If you can only watch one game on Sunday, make it Cowboys versus Bills. If you plan to stream this game outside of the U.S., download a VPN service to use with Sling TV.

Streaming problems tend to arise abroad and a VPN to combat these issues. First, a VPN protects your connection from malware and phishing attacks. A VPN also avoids regional broadcast restrictions in the area, which ensures a better streaming experience. Our top pick for the best VPN is NordVPN. Sign up for NordVPN today and receive a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unhappy with the results.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament final
People stand on the Lakers' In-Season court.

After one month of competition, only two teams remain in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The upstart Indiana Pacers will play the veteran Los Angeles Lakers in the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The winner will be awarded the NBA Cup, and each player on the winning team will receive $500,000.

The NBA In-Season Tournament has been a slam dunk for the league. The players have been locked in for these tournament games. As we've seen with anything in the NBA, if the players care, the fans will, too. There will need to be a few changes involving pool play and the schedule in the future. With that said, the NBA In-Season Tournament is here to stay.
Watch the Pacers vs. Lakers live stream on ABC

Read more
Where to watch NXT Deadline 2023 live stream
Logo fo NXT Deadline.

The last NXT Premium Live Event of the year is NXT Deadline. In the first Premium Live event since NXT No Mercy, NXT Deadline marks the second edition of Deadline, which started in December 2022. Deadline introduced the Iron Survivor Challenge, a five-person match in which each athlete tries to score the most pinfalls or submission within a 25-minute time limit. The winners of the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge earn a championship title match in their respective division.

The main event of NXT Deadline will see NXT champion Ilja Dragunov put his championship up for grabs against Baron Corbin. If Corbin wins, it will be his first WWE or NXT title since he won the WWE United States Championship in 2017. Additionally, Roxanne Perez and Kiana James will settle their difference while locked inside a steel cage.

Read more
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram walk down a basketball court next to each other.

The first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament is headed to Sin City for the semifinals. After the Pacers and Bucks play in the early game, the second semifinal pits Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pelicans defeated the Kings by four to advance to the semifinals, and the Lakers outlasted the Suns to reach the final four.

While the first semifinal will be on ESPN, the second semifinal featuring the Pelicans and Lakers will air on TNT and be simulcast on truTV. The winner of the Pelicans and Lakers will face off against the winner of the Pacers and Bucks on Saturday night to determine the NBA In-Season Tournament champion. Tune in for the Pelicans versus Lakers on TNT. If you do not have a cable subscription, one of the best ways to watch the basketball game is with Sling TV, a streaming television service and alternative to cable. Below, you'll find information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV.
Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers live stream on Sling TV

Read more