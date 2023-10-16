 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers live stream: watch Monday Night Football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Monday Night Football heads to the “City of Angels” on October 16 as the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. On FanDuel, the Cowboys are listed as a slight 1.5-point favorite.

The Cowboys come into Week 6 after getting blown out by the San Francisco 49ers 42-10 on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys’ only wins of the year are against teams with a combined record of 5-13. For the Chargers, star running back Austin Ekeler returns to the lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on ESPN and ABC

Justin Herbert stands at the line of scrimmage for the Chargers.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

Kickoff of the Cowboys and Chargers clash is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on October 16. The game will air on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (reporter) will be on the call. The game will stream on the ESPN app and ESPN.com, plus ABC.com and the ABC app. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on ESPN Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on ABC
Related

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Cowboys versus Chargers is available to stream on Sling TV. There are three subscription packages: Sling Orange at $40/month, Sling Blue at $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue at $60/month. ESPN and ABC are available on Sling TV. New customers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Monday Night Football can be seen on Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers can watch over 85 live and on-demand channels, including ESPN, ABC, MTV, TBS, TNT, and USA. For $70/month, subscribers will get Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, subscribers will get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

ESPN and ABC are two of the 100-plus channels featured on YouTube TV. Other channels include NBC, CBS, ESPN2, Bravo, and Comedy Central. Football fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV in 2023. Customers will pay $53/month for the first three months before the rate increases to $73/month. YouTube TV offers a free trial to new customers.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football with a subscription to FuboTV, which features three paid packages with at least 170 channels, including ESPN, ABC, Fox, CNN, and SyFy. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial of FuboTV.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Monday Night Football will air on ESPN for the rest of 2023. If you travel regularly outside of the U.S. and plan on watching Cowboys versus Chargers, you should download a VPN. With a VPN, users will enhance their security and privacy. Plus, a VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better viewing experience. Try NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
KSI vs Tommy Fury live stream: Can you watch for free?
what time is the ksi vs tommy fury fight today logan paul dillon danis promotional poster

KSI vs Tommy Fury is set to be quite the grudge match with Tommy Fury previously stating that KSI will be "leaving the Manchester Arena in an ambulance" and the event has been billed as "Judgement Day". It has English YouTuber KSI take on English professional boxer, Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury. If you're excited to see the fight unfold, we've got everything you need to know about how to watch, when to watch, and what else to expect from the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight.

What time is KSI vs Tommy Fury?
The KSI vs Tommy Fury event starts at 12.30 PM ET/9.30 AM PT. With a series of fights on the fight card, that doesn't mean you'll be seeing KSI vs Tommy Fury straight away. The undercard starts at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT with the ring-walk for the main event anticipated to begin at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. See it as a full morning or afternoon of entertainment ahead.
Who else is fighting at the KSI vs Tommy Fury event?
The biggest card alongside KSI vs Tommy Fury is Logan Paul taking on Dillon Danis. The whole event is being referred to as a "double main event" with YouTuber Logan Paul taking on fellow American, mixed martial artist, Dillon Danis. Paul is well known for his evolution from YouTube star to boxer and professional wrestler, while Danis is Conor McGregor's training partner.

Read more
NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream: watch hockey for free
A Seattle skater passes the puck on the ice.

The 2023-2024 NHL season begins with a special opening night tripleheader on October 10. The first game pits the Nashville Predators traveling to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators did not make the NHL playoffs season ago, while the Lightning lost to the Maple Leafs in the First Round.

Game two will be a battle between a potential star and a future Hall of Famer. The Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall pick Conor Bedard will play the Pittsburgh Penguins and their captain, Sidney Crosby. Finally, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights will raise their championship banners before taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Read more
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: Watch Sunday Night Football for free
Dak Prescott gets tackled from behind.

The best game of Week 5 will be on Sunday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) head West to California to play the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (4-0). The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel.

The Cowboys-49ers rivalry is one of the best in the NFL. For the Cowboys to be considered a Super Bowl contender, they must beat the 49ers, who have been their kryptonite. The 49ers have defeated the Cowboys in the last two postseasons, including a 19-12 win in the 2022 Divisional Round.
Watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream on NBC and NFL+

Read more