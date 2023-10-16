Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Monday Night Football heads to the “City of Angels” on October 16 as the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. On FanDuel, the Cowboys are listed as a slight 1.5-point favorite.

The Cowboys come into Week 6 after getting blown out by the San Francisco 49ers 42-10 on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys’ only wins of the year are against teams with a combined record of 5-13. For the Chargers, star running back Austin Ekeler returns to the lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on ESPN and ABC

Kickoff of the Cowboys and Chargers clash is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on October 16. The game will air on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (reporter) will be on the call. The game will stream on the ESPN app and ESPN.com, plus ABC.com and the ABC app. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on Sling TV

Cowboys versus Chargers is available to stream on Sling TV. There are three subscription packages: Sling Orange at $40/month, Sling Blue at $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue at $60/month. ESPN and ABC are available on Sling TV. New customers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Monday Night Football can be seen on Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers can watch over 85 live and on-demand channels, including ESPN, ABC, MTV, TBS, TNT, and USA. For $70/month, subscribers will get Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, subscribers will get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on YouTube TV

ESPN and ABC are two of the 100-plus channels featured on YouTube TV. Other channels include NBC, CBS, ESPN2, Bravo, and Comedy Central. Football fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV in 2023. Customers will pay $53/month for the first three months before the rate increases to $73/month. YouTube TV offers a free trial to new customers.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream on FuboTV

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football with a subscription to FuboTV, which features three paid packages with at least 170 channels, including ESPN, ABC, Fox, CNN, and SyFy. FuboTV’s three plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial of FuboTV.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream from abroad with a VPN

Monday Night Football will air on ESPN for the rest of 2023. If you travel regularly outside of the U.S. and plan on watching Cowboys versus Chargers, you should download a VPN. With a VPN, users will enhance their security and privacy. Plus, a VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better viewing experience. Try NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

