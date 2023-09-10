 Skip to main content
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream: Watch week 1 of the NFL season for free

Jason Struss
By

After a long offseason, the 2023 NFL regular season is finally underway with week 1, which kicked off on September 7 with the Detroit Lions upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Among the many games being played in week 1 is the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. How can you watch it and when will it be played? Digital Trends has all the answers for you below.

Curious about the NFL Sunday Ticket? Find out more in Digital Trends’ guide to NFL Sunday Ticket 2023: Everything you need to know.

Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream on NBC

Logo for NBC's Sunday Night Football.
Getty

Kickoff between the Cowboys vs. Giants begins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. The game will air on NBCNBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage of the game. Log in with your TV providers for access.

Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on NBC

Additionally, Universo will air the Spanish-language broadcast of the game.

Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

For those football fans looking to stream the game, the Cowboys versus Giants is available on Peacock. There are two paid subscriptions on Peacock: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $6/month, includes ads, and offers 80,000-plus hours of TV programming, movies, and sports. Premium Plus costs $12/month, contains limited ads, and incorporates all of the features of Premium, with the added ability to watch select titles offline.

Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch the Cowboys-Giants game on NBC with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Enjoy 85-plus live and on-demand channels, including NBC, ESPN, TNT, Fox, and CBS. Like Peacock, there are two paid subscription plans. The $70/month plan has Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83/month plan consists of Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Though Sling TV has three paid plans, subscribers will need Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue to access NBC. Sling Orange does not include NBC. Sling Blue features NBC, alongside other channels such as Bravo, FX, Fox, and ABC. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off the price for the first month.

Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Watch Cowboys versus Giants and the rest of NBC’s NFL schedule on FuboTV. FuboTV’s main plans have a minimum of 172 channels, ranging from NFL Network and MTV to Comedy Central, ESPN, and many more. Pick from three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New subscribers can also sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

NFL fans looking to watch more football should look into purchasing a subscription to YouTube TV. NBC is included with YouTube TV. Plus, NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone are offered through YouTube TV for the first time. For a subscription to YouTube TV, new customers will pay $65/month for the first three months before it increases to $73/month. There is a free trial offered. NFL Sunday Ticket will be available for an additional price.

Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on YouTube TV

Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you want to watch the game between the Cowboys and Giants outside of the U.S., consider downloading a VPN service. These VPNs trick servers into thinking you’re streaming the game from the U.S., bypassing regional broadcast restrictions. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs on the market, and the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

