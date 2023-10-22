Carrie Underwood, we’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night to watch this game. The Miami Dolphins (5-1) take their high-powered offense on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1). The kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on October 22. The game will air on NBC with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Kathryn Tappen providing commentary from the booth and sidelines. NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will air a simulcast of the broadcast. It’s possible that this game could be a potential Super Bowl preview.

You couldn’t ask for a better game than the Dolphins versus the Eagles. The winner will have a strong claim for best team in the NFL. Tune into NBC to watch the game. If you do not have a cable package, then don’t worry. There are other ways to watch NBC’s coverage of the Dolphins and Eagles, including a streaming television service such as Sling TV. Find out how to stream the Sunday night NFL game on Sling TV below.

Watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles live stream on Sling TV

For customers looking to cut the cord, Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services. Billed as a better way to stream live TV, Sling TV is all about customization, as users choose their own channel lineup to satisfy their television needs. Featured channels with Sling TV include NBC, Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, Fox Sports 1, and FX.

The three paid options for Sling TV subscribers are Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange costs $40/month, with Sling Blue at $45/month and Sling Orange + Blue at $60/month. You can upgrade, downgrade, or pause your Sling TV service anytime. For a limited time, new customers will receive 50% off their first month’s purchase of Sling TV.

Watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles live stream from abroad with a VPN

Expect fireworks in Philadelphia when the Eagles play the Dolphins. With “Game of the Year” potential, this is a must-watch matchup for NFL fans. If you will be traveling during the game or are currently located outside of the U.S., streaming Dolphins versus Eagles could be challenging. Luckily, there is a way to alleviate streaming issues thanks to a VPN service.

Even if you aren’t trying to access the game, a VPN service is something everyone should consider while traveling outside of the U.S>. A VPN will work around the geographic restrictions to ensure a smoother streaming experience. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, one of the most affordable VPN services on the market. Combining a NordVPN with Sling TV will let you watch Dolphins versus Eagles like you’re at home. While there is no traditional free trial, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new customers.

