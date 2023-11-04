 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream: watch the NFL for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Two of the best teams in the NFL will square off in Europe as part of the NFL’s 2023 International Series. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT on November 5. Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky, Sarah Walsh, and Stacey Dales will call the game on NFL Network.

The Dolphins (6-2) and Chiefs (6-2) are two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. This could be the first of two meetings since there’s a strong possibility they will have a rematch in the playoffs. One player looking to make an impact early and often is Miami’s Tyreek Hill, who leads all wide receivers in catches and touchdowns. Hill played his first six seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason.

Recommended Videos

Dolphins versus Chiefs has the potential to be one of the highest-scoring games of the day. The stakes are massive, so set your alarm clocks and flip to NFL Network on Sunday morning. If you do not have cable, there are alternative ways to access the NFL Network, including Sling TV. Below, you’ll find streaming information for the game.

Related

Watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Watch the NFL all season long with one of the best live TV streaming services on the market, Sling TV. With Sling TV, there are no long-term contracts, so it can be paused, upgraded, or downgraded at any time. Sling TV provides customers with two subscription plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue.

At $40/month, Sling Orange has 32 total channels, including ESPN, Disney Channel, AMC, and Food Network. For $45/month, Sling Blue subscribers can stream 42 channels that range from NFL Network and ABC to NBC and Fox. Sling TV allows customers to bundle Sling Orange + Blue for $60/month. Additionally, Sling TV slashes the first month’s price by 50%.

Watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Most football fans expect a lot of fireworks in Germany because of the sheer talent and athleticism of both teams. Start your day off with a cup of coffee and a great football game. If you happen to be an American abroad, then you may run into problems with your streaming connection. That’s where a VPN service comes in handy.

A VPN enhances the streaming experience by including more security and privacy in your connection. In foreign countries, there are regional broadcast restrictions that impede your ability to stream. A VPN will go around those restrictions by using a U.S.-based IP address. NordVPN is our top suggestion for a VPN service. If you’re debating on whether NordVPN is for you, there’s no risk in trying it. While there’s no traditional free trial, NordVPN offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream: watch the NFL for free
Patrick Mahomes holds his arms up.

An AFC West rivalry will write another chapter when the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) head to the Midwest on Sunday afternoon to play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1). The pivotal showdown will be at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. On FanDuel, the Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites. 

It's a kitchen sink game for the Chargers, as they need to win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are attempting to win the AFC West for the eighth straight year. Whenever the Chargers and Chiefs play, expect the final score to be close. The Chiefs have won the previous three matchups, dating back to the 2021 season. 
Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream on CBS

Read more
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos live stream: watch the NFL for free
Jordan Love, the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

If there's one thing that football fans in Green Bay can take heart from, it's that their beloved Packers have at least won twice as many games as Denver's football team. Unfortunately for both teams, their collective total number of victories this season is now three. But hey, somebody has to win when the Green Bay Packers (2-3) take on the Denver Broncos (1-5) in Denver. The Packers are a 1-point favorite on FanDuel. Green Bay and Denver last played in September 2019, with the Packers winning by a score of 27-16.

Because both teams are playing very poorly this season, the 1-point spread suggests that analysts aren't expecting a high-scoring game. It also means this is really anyone's game, and either the Broncos or the Packers can step up and add another victory to their win column. If you're looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Packers versus the Broncos. Sling TV is an option for consumers looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you'll find more information on how to watch the Packers take on the Broncos.
Watch the the Packers vs. Broncos live stream on CBS

Read more
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream: watch the NFL for free
Buffalo Bills player Stefon Diggs without his helmet at a game.

Division rivals Buffalo and New England are having two very different seasons, and so far, the Patriots are really taking a beating. Will things turn around when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) take on the New England Patriots (1-5) in Foxborough, Massachusetts? We'll see, but the Bills are an 8-point favorite on FanDuel. Buffalo and New England last played in January of this year, with the Bills winning by a score of 35-23.

Just because the Bills have a winning record doesn't mean fans are happy in Buffalo. It's been hard to miss the fact that the Bills have limped to victory in games that they should have easily won. And while the Patriots haven't posed much of a threat this season, the Bills really need to step up their game if they're going to hang with the elite teams of the NFL. If you're looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Bills versus the Patriots.
Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream on CBS

Read more