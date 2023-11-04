Two of the best teams in the NFL will square off in Europe as part of the NFL’s 2023 International Series. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT on November 5. Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky, Sarah Walsh, and Stacey Dales will call the game on NFL Network.

The Dolphins (6-2) and Chiefs (6-2) are two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. This could be the first of two meetings since there’s a strong possibility they will have a rematch in the playoffs. One player looking to make an impact early and often is Miami’s Tyreek Hill, who leads all wide receivers in catches and touchdowns. Hill played his first six seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason.

Recommended Videos

Dolphins versus Chiefs has the potential to be one of the highest-scoring games of the day. The stakes are massive, so set your alarm clocks and flip to NFL Network on Sunday morning. If you do not have cable, there are alternative ways to access the NFL Network, including Sling TV. Below, you’ll find streaming information for the game.

Watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs live stream on Sling TV

Watch the NFL all season long with one of the best live TV streaming services on the market, Sling TV. With Sling TV, there are no long-term contracts, so it can be paused, upgraded, or downgraded at any time. Sling TV provides customers with two subscription plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue.

At $40/month, Sling Orange has 32 total channels, including ESPN, Disney Channel, AMC, and Food Network. For $45/month, Sling Blue subscribers can stream 42 channels that range from NFL Network and ABC to NBC and Fox. Sling TV allows customers to bundle Sling Orange + Blue for $60/month. Additionally, Sling TV slashes the first month’s price by 50%.

Watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs live stream from abroad with a VPN

Most football fans expect a lot of fireworks in Germany because of the sheer talent and athleticism of both teams. Start your day off with a cup of coffee and a great football game. If you happen to be an American abroad, then you may run into problems with your streaming connection. That’s where a VPN service comes in handy.

A VPN enhances the streaming experience by including more security and privacy in your connection. In foreign countries, there are regional broadcast restrictions that impede your ability to stream. A VPN will go around those restrictions by using a U.S.-based IP address. NordVPN is our top suggestion for a VPN service. If you’re debating on whether NordVPN is for you, there’s no risk in trying it. While there’s no traditional free trial, NordVPN offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations