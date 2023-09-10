Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is underway. One of the best matchups in Week 1 features the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to New England to face the Patriots. The game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Fans at the game will be in for a treat, as former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be honored at halftime.

The Eagles enter the 2023 season with championship expectations. Philadelphia reached the Super Bowl in 2022 but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 38-35. New England, however, missed the playoffs for only the fifth time in the 21st century.

Recommended Videos

Watch Eagles vs. Patriots on CBS

The game between the Eagles and Patriots is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, September 10. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game in the booth, with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sideline. Watch live coverage on your mobile phone, tablet, or connected TV on CBSSports.com or CBS Sports app. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Not every market in the United States will get Eagles vs. Patriots on CBS. To see what game will be on CBS in your area, click here.

Watch Eagles vs. Patriots on Paramount+

The NFL on CBS can be accessed through Paramount+. The streaming service offers local and national NFL on CBS games live on Paramount+. Besides the NFL, Paramount+ has thousands of hours in television episodes and movies, including 1923, Mission: Impossible, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. Paramount+ Essential costs $6/month or $60/year. The more expensive tier, Paramount+ with Showtime, costs $12/month or $120/year.

Watch the Eagles vs. Patriots live stream on YouTube TV

For fans of the NFL, YouTube TV is the ideal television streaming service. Not only does it offer games on CBS, but for the first time, NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone are available for purchase on YouTube TV. NFL Sunday Ticket is a must-purchase for die-hard NFL fans, especially if you live outside the market where your favorite team plays. New subscribers will pay $65/month for the first three months of YouTube TV. It will then cost $73/month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Eagles vs. Patriots live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The NFL on CBS is available on Hulu with Live TV. The service includes 85+ live and on-demand channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, MTV, and ESPN. At $70/month, subscribers can receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Eagles vs. Patriots live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a streaming service for avid television watchers. FuboTV boasts over 170 channels, including CBS, NBC, Golf Channel, SyFy, and USA. There are three paid plans on FuboTV: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. For new customers, sign up for FuboTV and receive a free trial.

Watch Eagles vs. Patriots from abroad with a VPN

The NFL on CBS is one of the best options for football fans. If you are an American outside of the country during the game, watching Eagles vs. Patriots could be tough. If you are in this situation, make sure to download a VPN. These VPN services bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing users to stream the game with fewer interruptions. Try one of the top VPNs, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations