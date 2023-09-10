 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots live stream: Watch the NFL for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is underway. One of the best matchups in Week 1 features the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to New England to face the Patriots. The game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Fans at the game will be in for a treat, as former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be honored at halftime.

The Eagles enter the 2023 season with championship expectations. Philadelphia reached the Super Bowl in 2022 but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 38-35. New England, however, missed the playoffs for only the fifth time in the 21st century.

Recommended Videos

Watch Eagles vs. Patriots on CBS

Aerial view of people at Gillette Stiadum.
Massachusetts Office Of Travel & Tourism / Flickr

The game between the Eagles and Patriots is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, September 10. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game in the booth, with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sideline. Watch live coverage on your mobile phone, tablet, or connected TV on CBSSports.com or CBS Sports app. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch Eagles vs. Patriots on CBS

Not every market in the United States will get Eagles vs. Patriots on CBS. To see what game will be on CBS in your area, click here.

Watch Eagles vs. Patriots on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

The NFL on CBS can be accessed through Paramount+. The streaming service offers local and national NFL on CBS games live on Paramount+. Besides the NFL, Paramount+ has thousands of hours in television episodes and movies, including 1923Mission: ImpossibleTulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. Paramount+ Essential costs $6/month or $60/year. The more expensive tier, Paramount+ with Showtime, costs $12/month or $120/year.

Watch the Eagles vs. Patriots live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

For fans of the NFL, YouTube TV is the ideal television streaming service. Not only does it offer games on CBS, but for the first time, NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone are available for purchase on YouTube TV. NFL Sunday Ticket is a must-purchase for die-hard NFL fans, especially if you live outside the market where your favorite team plays. New subscribers will pay $65/month for the first three months of YouTube TV. It will then cost $73/month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch Eagles vs. Patriots on YouTube TV

Watch the Eagles vs. Patriots live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The NFL on CBS is available on Hulu with Live TV. The service includes 85+ live and on-demand channels, including CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, MTV, and ESPN. At $70/month, subscribers can receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Eagles vs. Patriots live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is a streaming service for avid television watchers. FuboTV boasts over 170 channels, including CBS, NBC, Golf Channel, SyFy, and USA. There are three paid plans on FuboTV: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. For new customers, sign up for FuboTV and receive a free trial.

Watch Eagles vs. Patriots from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The NFL on CBS is one of the best options for football fans. If you are an American outside of the country during the game, watching Eagles vs. Patriots could be tough. If you are in this situation, make sure to download a VPN. These VPN services bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing users to stream the game with fewer interruptions. Try one of the top VPNs, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles live stream: Watch college football for free
Florida State and LSU players on the field playing a football game.

The best college football game in Week 1 is a top-10 matchup between the No. 5 Loi=uisiana State University Tigers and the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles in the Camping World Kickoff. The game will be on a neutral field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. On FanDuel, the Tigers are a 2.5-point favorite. The opening weekend showdown is a rematch from last year's epic battle, where Florida State blocked an extra point with no time left to defeat LSU 24-23.

LSU and Florida State enter 2023 with hopes of qualifying for the College Football Playoff. The Tigers are among the favorites to represent the SEC West in the SEC Championship in December. The SEC West will likely come down to their game against Alabama on November 4. Florida State will attempt to win the ACC for the first time since 2014. Standing in their way will be the Clemson Tigers, who they play on September 23.
Watch the LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles live stream on ABC

Read more
F1 live stream: Watch Formula 1 online for free
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few streaming options, and with the 74th World Championship officially underway, now's the time to find a service that will let you watch the Italian Grand Prix and the rest of the F1 races for the 2023 season, now the mid-season break is over. Whether you're planning to watch the action unfold on a smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch every lap on your laptop or mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, and whether there's a free F1 live stream (spoiler: there is, but there's a catch). We've also got a full Grand Prix schedule, so you can see what you can look forward to during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but not so great for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free to watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
North Carolina vs. South Carolina live stream: Watch college football for free
Aerial view of players on the field at Carolina Panthers stadium.

On Saturday night, all eyes will be on the Duke’s Mayo Classic, which pits the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Battle of the Carolinas will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Tar Heels are a 2.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

North Carolina is led by sophomore quarterback Drake Maye, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. South Carolina will look to start the 2023 season off on the right foot against UNC. Unfortunately, their schedule does not get any easier as the Gamecocks play No. 1 Georgia in two weeks.
Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks live stream on ABC

Read more