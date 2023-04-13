How to watch the free Feyenoord vs Roma live stream

Part of the Europa League quarter-finals, Feyenoord vs Roma is sure to be a match to watch for soccer fans. Feyenoord is the slight favorite but this is a fairly tight match on paper. Such games are always worth catching up on so if you’re looking to watch it, we’re on hand to explain how. The match kicks off at 12.45 PM ET and Paramount Plus is where you need to check out the live stream. Here’s all you need to know including how to watch the game for free.

Watch the Feyenoord vs Roma live stream on Paramount Plus

As the only place to see the Europa League, it’s a relief that Paramount Plus is also one of the cheapest streaming plans around. It only costs $5 per month or $50 per year, and there’s even a seven-day free trial for anyone solely interested in seeing Feyenoord vs Roma for free. Besides the Europa League, there are also Champions League soccer matches along with NFL and NCAA basketball coverage too. Original shows like Yellowstone are here, along with all things Star Trek and South Park too. You can even watch blockbuster movies like Top Gun Maverick as well. For $5 per month, you have access to plenty of varied entertainment outside of the Europa League with the free trial giving you plenty of time to see what’s available.

Watch the Feyenoord vs Roma live stream from abroad with a VPN

When you’re traveling abroad, your streaming services won’t follow. Different countries have different streaming apps and restrictions in place that are all down to rights issues. To still get what you pay for, sign up for one of the best VPN services like NordVPN and you can act like you’re still back home. Connect to its app and pick a US-based server and you can persuade Paramount Plus to still think you’re home. There’s no official NordVPN free trial but you can rely on a 30-day money-back guarantee or simply appreciate that being able to watch the Europa League while abroad is worth every cent. There are regularly NordVPN deals that keep costs down and make the service highly accessible as well as simple to use.

