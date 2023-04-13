 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the free Feyenoord vs Roma live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Part of the Europa League quarter-finals, Feyenoord vs Roma is sure to be a match to watch for soccer fans. Feyenoord is the slight favorite but this is a fairly tight match on paper. Such games are always worth catching up on so if you’re looking to watch it, we’re on hand to explain how. The match kicks off at 12.45 PM ET and Paramount Plus is where you need to check out the live stream. Here’s all you need to know including how to watch the game for free.

Watch the Feyenoord vs Roma live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

As the only place to see the Europa League, it’s a relief that Paramount Plus is also one of the cheapest streaming plans around. It only costs $5 per month or $50 per year, and there’s even a seven-day free trial for anyone solely interested in seeing Feyenoord vs Roma for free. Besides the Europa League, there are also Champions League soccer matches along with NFL and NCAA basketball coverage too. Original shows like Yellowstone are here, along with all things Star Trek and South Park too. You can even watch blockbuster movies like Top Gun Maverick as well. For $5 per month, you have access to plenty of varied entertainment outside of the Europa League with the free trial giving you plenty of time to see what’s available.

Watch the Feyenoord vs Roma live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

When you’re traveling abroad, your streaming services won’t follow. Different countries have different streaming apps and restrictions in place that are all down to rights issues. To still get what you pay for, sign up for one of the best VPN services like NordVPN and you can act like you’re still back home. Connect to its app and pick a US-based server and you can persuade Paramount Plus to still think you’re home. There’s no official NordVPN free trial but you can rely on a 30-day money-back guarantee or simply appreciate that being able to watch the Europa League while abroad is worth every cent. There are regularly NordVPN deals that keep costs down and make the service highly accessible as well as simple to use.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Girona vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch for free
The ESPN Plus main menu.

Soccer fans won’t want to miss La Liga action, which today sees Girona taking on Barcelona. This is a matchup that’s only available through ESPN’s standalone streaming platform — ESPN+ — as there is no national television broadcast that would normally allow you to watch it on one of the best live TV streaming services. And while there isn’t a way to watch ESPN+ for free, there are some ways to save. We’ve got the details you need for watching Girona vs Barcelona online, as well as some information on how to watch if you’re traveling come game time.
Watch the Girona vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is known the world over as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service you’ll be able to watch hours upon hours of additional live sports events. This, of course, includes the Girona vs Barcelona live stream, as ESPN+ offers coverage of many La Liga soccer games throughout the season. It also offers access to NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, Major League Baseball games, and coverage of several other sports. A huge library of ESPN original content is also part of the package. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available to take advantage of for the Girona vs Barcelona game, but the service is offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. This includes monthly subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Read more
Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: Watch for free from anywhere
A soccer field.

Arsenal is hot right now, and soccer fans will want to see if the winners of seven straight can keep the streak alive against Liverpool today. If you’re hoping to catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal game, you may be wondering how to watch the Premier League online. Peacock TV has the coverage today, which unfortunately eliminates the best live TV streaming services as online outlets. Peacock has a lot to offer soccer fans, and sports lovers in general. We’ve got all the details you need to make your mind up about a subscription, and we’ve even got the best way to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal if you’re traveling during game time.
Watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

With the Liverpool vs Arsenal game only available on Peacock TV, you may be wondering if a standalone streaming services is worth a subscription for just a few soccer games. And while there is no Peacock TV free trial to take advantage of, the service costs just $5 per month. Additionally, Peacock has coverage of dozens of Premier League games throughout the season, and sports lovers will love access to other sports events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. There’s almost always something new on Peacock, which makes it well worth utilizing for the Liverpool vs Arsenal game. A basic Peacock subscription is completely free, which you can utilize to explore the service, though you’ll need to bump up to the premium tier to access the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream.

Read more
UFC 287 live stream: How to watch Pereira vs Adesanya 2
watch ufc 287 live stream online promotional poster

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to Miami for the first time in 20 years today. There, at the Miami-Dade Arena, Alex "Poatan" Pereira will be defending his newly won title against former champ Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya. This title rematch is the fourth encounter between these two fighters, and since it's a pay-per-view event, you'll need to sign up for ESPN+ watch UFC 287 at home. That's right: There's no free UFC 287 live stream -- not a legal one, anyway.
Watch the UFC 287 live stream on ESPN Plus

UFC 287 is the MMA promotion's big pay-per-view event for April. The league typically runs one of these PPV shows each month (with some exceptions, like last month where fans got treated to two pay-per-views), and in the U.S., the only venue for watching UFC PPV events is ESPN+. The American sports broadcaster launched tits premium streaming app in 2018, and since then, it has become the number one outlet for any MMA fans looking to stream UFC fights online.

Read more