 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream: Time & where to watch

Andrew Morrisey
By

The afternoon slate of the Europa League knockout stage kicks off with Juventus taking on Freiburg in some highly anticipated soccer action. The match starts at 3 pm ET, and you may be wondering what the best way to watch the game may be. There isn’t a national TV broadcast, so the best live TV streaming services aren’t an option. But Paramount Plus has the coverage today, and its soccer coverage makes subscribing a great consideration for sports fans. Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream.

Watch the Juventus vs Freiburg live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Juventus vs Freiburg game today. This streaming service may be known for its original programming, but Paramount Plus is a worthy subscription to if you want to watch even more soccer. It’s owned by CBS, so it often provides online coverage of sporting events CBS covers. This includes games from the NCAA basketball season, the NFL, and even the PGA Tour. But soccer fans will love the coverage Paramount Plus offers, which includes full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream.

Watch the Juventus vs Freiburg live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re hoping to watch the Juventus vs Freiburg game while out of the country, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are often in place for live sports events like this, which can disrupt your ability to watch the game online. The best workaround is a virtual private network. A VPN will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: Watch the race for free
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 5, 2023
Two Formula 1 cars speed around a corner in a scene from season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Formula 1 74th World Championship kicks off today with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will see Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the front of the grid when the lights go out at 7 AM PT. The race is being broadcast through ESPN2 here in the United States, but there are other options available though for people traveling abroad and tuning in from other countries, including a free Bahrain Grand Prix live stream. Here's everything you need to know about today's F1 live stream and some tips on how you can watch Formula 1 for free today.
Watch the free F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream

The Bahrain Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream: Watch for free
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 5, 2023
A soccer field.

Another day, another day of Premier League soccer from our friends the other side of the pond. This time, Liverpool and Manchester United are facing off in one of the most-anticipated matches of the weekend. And if you want to watch from home, we've rounded up all of the best ways to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United online, from anywhere in the world, including a free Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream — no strings attached. These same sources will work for the next wave of Premier League action next weekend too.
Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

Frequently considered to be the ultimate streaming service for sports fans, FuboTV has over 145 channels depending on the plan you choose. You get NBC and USA Network for the English Premier, but alongside that is Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and many more. When you're not in the mood for sports, there's always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others to entertain you and your household. FuboTV costs from $75 per month and there's a seven-day FuboTV free trial. Sign up now and you can watch the Liverpool vs Man Untied live stream for free as well as any other matches unfolding over the next seven days.

Read more
F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online for FREE
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 5, 2023
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few ways to do it, but with the 74th World Championship starting today in the form of the Bahrain Grand Prix, now's the time to find a streaming service that will let you tune into the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream. Whether you're planning to watch the action unfold on a smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch all the action on your mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, whether there's a free F1 live stream, and what you can look forward to seeing during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more