The afternoon slate of the Europa League knockout stage kicks off with Juventus taking on Freiburg in some highly anticipated soccer action. The match starts at 3 pm ET, and you may be wondering what the best way to watch the game may be. There isn’t a national TV broadcast, so the best live TV streaming services aren’t an option. But Paramount Plus has the coverage today, and its soccer coverage makes subscribing a great consideration for sports fans. Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream.

Watch the Juventus vs Freiburg live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Juventus vs Freiburg game today. This streaming service may be known for its original programming, but Paramount Plus is a worthy subscription to if you want to watch even more soccer. It’s owned by CBS, so it often provides online coverage of sporting events CBS covers. This includes games from the NCAA basketball season, the NFL, and even the PGA Tour. But soccer fans will love the coverage Paramount Plus offers, which includes full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the free Juventus vs Freiburg live stream.

Watch the Juventus vs Freiburg live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re hoping to watch the Juventus vs Freiburg game while out of the country, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are often in place for live sports events like this, which can disrupt your ability to watch the game online. The best workaround is a virtual private network. A VPN will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

