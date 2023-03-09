 Skip to main content
Free Man United vs Real Betis live stream: Time and where to watch

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Europa League has reached its knockout stage, and one of the top draws today is Manchester United vs Real Betis. The match begins at 3 pm ET, and with a likely spirited environment on display in Manchester, England, you may be wondering the best place to watch. Paramount Plus has the coverage, with no national TV broadcast to speak and no way for many of the best live TV streaming services to offer coverage. But Paramount Plus knows its way around a soccer match, and it even offers a way to watch the free Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream.

Watch the Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is the only place to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis today. The streaming service may be known for its movies and original content like Yellowstone, but it should be an attractive subscription for sports lovers. Paramount Plus is the streaming service of CBS, and it often offers online coverage of games CBS is covering. This includes games from throughout the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as additional soccer games. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize on it today you can use it to watch the free Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream.

Watch the Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you plan to watch the Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream while traveling you may run into some difficulties. Streaming services love to keep geographic restrictions in place, and these can disrupt your ability to watch live sports online. The best way to work around this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

