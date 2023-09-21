 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers live stream: Watch Thursday Night Football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

A historic rivalry resumes in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season as the New York Giants (1-1) travel to the Bay area to play the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) on Thursday Night Football. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. How is this even a rivalry? The Giants and 49ers have played each other 42 times, with both teams winning 21 games.

Last week, the Giants were down 20-0 to the Arizona Cardinals at halftime. Thanks to a huge second half from quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants outscored the Cardinals 31-8 in the final two quarters to escape Arizona with a three-point victory. Meanwhile, San Francisco took care of business against the Los Angeles Rams, winning 30-23.

The 49ers are a huge 10-point favorite on FanDuel. Why is the spread so large? The Giants will be missing four starters due to injury – running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Ben Bredeson, and linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Watch the Giants vs. 49ers live stream on Prime Video and Twitch

A giant game for Big Blue 🗽 #NYGiants

🏈: @Giants vs. @49ers | #TNFonPrime
📺: Thursday, 7 PM ET only on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/jAB7neRncc

&mdash; NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 20, 2023

Thursday’s matchup between the Giants and 49ers will air on Prime Video. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on September 21. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will provide commentary in the booth, and Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines. Thursday Night Football’s pregame show begins at 7 p.m. ET.

To watch the game, subscribe to Amazon Prime, which costs $15/month or $139/year. Prime Video memberships are available for $9/month. Amazon Prime Student membership pricing is just under $7.50/month, and eligible government assistance memberships are $7/month.

Open the Prime Video on your streaming media player, connected television, mobile device, or set-top box. Thursday Night Football will be on the homepage in the lead-up to the game. It will also be located in the “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Select the TNF box and enjoy the game.

Residents in the home markets for each team can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations. Also, a Spanish-language broadcast is available on Prime Video, with additional live streams on Amazon.com or Twitch.

Watch the Giants vs. 49ers live stream on NFL+

Aerial view of the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
A View From My Seat / Wiki Commons

Without Prime Video, Thursday Night Football can be streamed on phones and tablets with NFL+, which replaces NFL Game Pass from years prior. With NFL+, football fans can watch live local and prime-time regular and postseason games on their phone and tablet, along with NFL Network and NFL Films.

The first subscription plan for NFL+ includes everything mentioned above for $7/month or $50/year. Fans wanting more content can subscribe to NFL+ Premium for $15/month or $100/year. Premium includes every feature from the first tier, NFL RedZone, and the All-22 replays. Right now, new customers can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Watch Giants vs. 49ers on NFL+

Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
