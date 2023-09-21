Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A historic rivalry resumes in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season as the New York Giants (1-1) travel to the Bay area to play the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) on Thursday Night Football. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. How is this even a rivalry? The Giants and 49ers have played each other 42 times, with both teams winning 21 games.

Last week, the Giants were down 20-0 to the Arizona Cardinals at halftime. Thanks to a huge second half from quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants outscored the Cardinals 31-8 in the final two quarters to escape Arizona with a three-point victory. Meanwhile, San Francisco took care of business against the Los Angeles Rams, winning 30-23.

Recommended Videos

The 49ers are a huge 10-point favorite on FanDuel. Why is the spread so large? The Giants will be missing four starters due to injury – running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Ben Bredeson, and linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Watch the Giants vs. 49ers live stream on Prime Video and Twitch

Thursday’s matchup between the Giants and 49ers will air on Prime Video. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on September 21. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will provide commentary in the booth, and Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines. Thursday Night Football’s pregame show begins at 7 p.m. ET.

To watch the game, subscribe to Amazon Prime, which costs $15/month or $139/year. Prime Video memberships are available for $9/month. Amazon Prime Student membership pricing is just under $7.50/month, and eligible government assistance memberships are $7/month.

Open the Prime Video on your streaming media player, connected television, mobile device, or set-top box. Thursday Night Football will be on the homepage in the lead-up to the game. It will also be located in the “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Select the TNF box and enjoy the game.

Residents in the home markets for each team can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations. Also, a Spanish-language broadcast is available on Prime Video, with additional live streams on Amazon.com or Twitch.

Watch the Giants vs. 49ers live stream on NFL+

Without Prime Video, Thursday Night Football can be streamed on phones and tablets with NFL+, which replaces NFL Game Pass from years prior. With NFL+, football fans can watch live local and prime-time regular and postseason games on their phone and tablet, along with NFL Network and NFL Films.

The first subscription plan for NFL+ includes everything mentioned above for $7/month or $50/year. Fans wanting more content can subscribe to NFL+ Premium for $15/month or $100/year. Premium includes every feature from the first tier, NFL RedZone, and the All-22 replays. Right now, new customers can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Editors' Recommendations