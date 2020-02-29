Watch the India tour of New Zealand cricket matches on ESPN+

The 2020 cricket season is officially underway, with India’s tour of New Zealand having kicked off on January 24. The first test has already concluded with New Zealand taking the win and the second test began just yesterday (Friday, February 28), so now’s the perfect time to sign up for ESPN+ and stream all the action. If you’re looking for the best way to watch cricket online, then read on.

ESPN+ launched almost two years ago, and while the sports broadcaster was slower than others to bring its content into the world of streaming (mostly due to stricter regional broadcasting restrictions, which have historically made online streaming iffy for sports fans), this premium service has quickly grown into a must-have for cord-cutters and anyone else who can’t get enough of Cricket, UFC, Top Rank Boxing, Major League Soccer, and more.

ESPN+ is also the best way for you to watch cricket any time, anywhere from the comfort of your PC web browser or mobile device via the ESPN app. Now’s a good time to join up, too, with the second test of India’s tour of New Zealand just starting. New Zealand currently leads India 1-0, having most recently claimed the victory in the contentious first test.

India took the first two matches following the start of the tour on January 24, but New Zealand managed to tie the next two. India then won the fifth match, but New Zealand roared back to secure victories in the next three; the final two matches of the first part of the tour resulted in another draw followed by a final win from New Zealand by 10 wickets in the first test.

The second test of India’s tour of New Zealand began on February 28, and runs until Monday, March 3, making now an ideal time to sign up for ESPN+ if you haven’t done so already. Along with cricket, you enjoy a myriad of other live sporting events, pre-and post-game analysis, exclusive, shows, and much more, all for only $5 per month or a slightly cheaper $50 per year. Alternatively, if you’re new to the world of cord-cutting and you’re looking for a larger streaming package, then you can score this bundle and get ESPN+ along with Hulu and Disney+ for just $13 per month, saving you 25%.

