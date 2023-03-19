 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream: How to watch for free

Jennifer Allen
By

For soccer fans, Serie A is easily one of the more captivating soccer leagues around. Alongside the English Premier League, it offers some of the best soccer you’ll see. Inter Milan vs Juventus is sure to be a thrilling match thanks to both teams having a rich history of exceptional soccer playing. To watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream, there’s only one streaming service with exclusive rights to the league — Paramount Plus. We’re here to tell you how to watch it and how to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus for free.

Watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of Serie A with all 380 games available through the service. While Paramount Plus hasn’t reached the heights of other streaming services, its sports coverage is steadily growing so it’s a good option for sports fans. Both soccer and NFL are catered for here although don’t count on seeing it in 4K. Paramount Plus is also the home of all things Star Trek including Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as South Park, and Top Gun Maverick. Yellowstone is also a huge hit if you need something else to watch after catching the Serie A games. Paramount Plus is pretty cheap from $6 per month but there’s also a seven day free trial. If you solely want to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus for free, this is your best bet.

Watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Paramount Plus doesn’t follow you when you travel abroad in the way you think it might. While it will often work in other countries, you often miss out on some of the content. In particular, Serie A often isn’t available even though that’s what you’re paying for. Use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN and that all changes. You can use it to persuade your internet connection and Paramount Plus that you’re actually back home and from there, you can still watch the match. NordVPN also gives you improved security which is important when you’re using hotel Wi-Fi or another connection you may not trust. There isn’t exactly an official NordVPN free trial but you can try it for 30 days with a 30-day money-back guarantee protecting you. We’re confident you’ll keep using it too.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream: How to watch online
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

The first time Manchester City and Burnley met in the FA Cup was in 1931. The United States was in The Great Depression and Duke Ellington was on the radio. Burnley won. Times have changed though, and Manchester City has won the last five FA Cup games against Burnley. They're looking to continue that trend as the FA Cup Quarterfinals kick off this weekend.

Start brewing that coffee, East Coasters. Manchester City vs. Burnley starts at 7:45 a.m. ET today, March 18. There is only one way to watch it in the U.S.: ESPN+. Here's how to save some money on a subscription.
Watch the Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream on ESPN Plus

Read more
Southampton vs Tottenham live stream: Watch the game for free
watch ac milan vs tottenham live stream online harry kane hotspur

Southampton will host Tottenham Hotspur today in a David versus Goliath story. Tottenham is currently ranked fourth in the Premier League and is coming off a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Southampton, on the other hand, is ranked dead last in the Premier League and most recently lost 0-2 to Brentford. The match kicks off at 11 AM ET, and will be broadcast on the USA Network, which means there's a (legal) free Southampton vs Tottenham live stream.

That's because there are several ways to watch the Premier League this year. Live streams of the matches switch between Peacock TV and USA Network. If a match is aired on Peacock, that's your only option. If it's aired on USA, like Southampton vs Spurs in under an hour, you can choose from several of the best live TV streaming services. Some of them will even let you watch the match for free by way of a free trial. Here's how to watch Southampton vs Tottenham for free.
Watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on FuboTV

Read more
Ireland vs England live stream: Watch Six Nations rugby for free
A rugby ball held aloft.

The Six Nations Rugby tournament ends today and Ireland will be keen to achieve the Grand Slam, with everything pointing to that happening. Despite England not having the best of tournaments, the team will also be eager to make up for some weaker showings this year. Whichever side you're backing, you won't want to miss the Ireland vs England live stream so we're here to advise you on how best to catch up on the action. Here's everything you need to know, including where to find a free Ireland vs England live stream.
Watch the Ireland vs England live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is another good option for sports fans. You get at least 145 channels to watch, including NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network and a bunch more too. Any time you don't want to watch sports, there's always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and plenty of news stations too. FuboTV isn't cheap at $75 per month but if you simply want to watch the Ireland vs England live stream for free, you can sign up to a FuboTV free trial to enjoy the next seven days without paying a cent.

Read more