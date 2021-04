Watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: How to live stream the fight

Tonight starting at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, Triller Fight Club is bringing boxing and entertainment to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. There, YouTube star Jake Paul will step into the boxing ring to face MMA star Ben Askren as the main event, with seven fights in total scheduled alongside live musical performances from artists including Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg. If you want to tune in and watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren live stream online, there’s still time to buy the pay-per-view on FITE.tv so you can catch all the action.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren online in the U.S.

This event is coming courtesy of Triller Fight Club, a new promotion started by the popular social media video sharing platform Triller. This is the second such boxing event hosted by Triller. Last November, the company joined with the Legends Only League to bring Mike Tyson back into the ring in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones, Jr. Fighting as the co-main event was Jake Paul, who fought and defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in what was Paul’s second professional boxing match. The knockout went viral on social media and Paul later openly challenged UFC star Conor McGregor to a boxing contest.

Although “Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor” hasn’t yet materialized (and probably won’t), Triller Fight Club did manage to snag retired UFC fighter, Ben Askren, as Paul’s next boxing opponent. Paul is the slight favorite to win, although Askren will be the first professional fighter that the YouTuber has actually faced in the ring. If you want to see how the chips fall tonight, you can watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren livestream online when you sign up for FITE.tv and grab the pay-per-view for $50 (your FITE.tv account is totally free). There are six other bouts on the fight card (you can see the entire lineup below), and viewers can also look forward to live musical acts from top performers including Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, and the new Mt. Westmore rap supergroup featuring Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. The action starts tonight at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Fight Card

Preliminary Card

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon

Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres

Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson

Main Event

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

