Sin City hosts Sunday Night Football as the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) welcome the New York Jets (4-4) to Allegiant Stadium in Week 10. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on November 12. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Kathryn Tappen are on the call for NBC, and the game will also stream on Peacock.

Despite their mediocre records, the Jets and Raiders are hunting for a Wild Card spot in the AFC. The Jets must improve their offense if they want any shot at the postseason. The Jets have a league-worst eight offensive touchdowns on the season. For Las Vegas, the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels before Week 9 and promoted Antonio Pierce to interim coach. The Raiders responded by beating the Giants 30-6.

Sunday’s game between the Jets and Raiders may not be the prettiest sight because of how much these offenses have struggled. However, the playoff implications add a much-needed layer of intrigue. Watching games that matter is all you can ask for this late in the season. Speaking of watching games, a cable subscription is not the only option for viewing Jets versus Raiders. Live streaming TV services, such as Sling TV, serve as excellent alternatives to cable. Keep reading to find out more information about Sling TV.

Watch the Jets vs. Raiders live stream on Sling TV

As one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling TV prides itself on flexibility and customization. You can choose the channel lineup that best fits your needs, as well as upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your membership at any time. You can also watch your favorite shows and movies on the go with the Sling mobile app.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are two of the plans offered to customers. Sling Orange, which costs $40/month, features 32 channels, including TNT, MotorTrend, QVC, Freeform, and ESPN. Meanwhile, Sling Blue, which costs $45/month, offers 42 channels such as Bravo, Discovery Channel, NBC, Syfy, and TLC. If you can’t decide, bundle both services for $60/month. For the first month, Sling TV slashes the price by 50%.

Watch the Jets vs. Raiders live stream from abroad with a VPN

Fans of the Jets and Raiders know the importance of Sunday night’s game. A win means more hope, while a loss brings doom and gloom to the franchise. If you are traveling during the game or plan to watch while abroad, then you know streaming can be difficult. Regional broadcast restrictions negatively affect the streaming experience. To rid yourself of these problems, download a VPN service.

Our choice for the best VPN is NordVPN, which can be used alongside Sling TV. NordVPN will use another server to trick your connection into thinking it’s streaming from the U.S. This alleviates those aforementioned geographic restrictions. There is no penalty to try NordVPN because customers can receive a 30-day money-back guarantee.

