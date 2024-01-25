 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Kings vs Warriors live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Tonight the Sacramento Kings (24-18) make their way over to the Bay Area to play the struggling Golden State Warriors (19-22). The Kings are favored by 1.5 points for tonight’s matchup as the Golden State Warriors find themselves tenth in the league offensively, but the real kicker is that they are 22nd in the league on defense, allowing 118 points per game. The Kings have a 37.1% three-point shooting percentage this year. On average, they have hit 15 three-pointers per game (the third-best in the league).

It will be interesting to see these two California-based franchises square off tonight. Coverage of the game is at 10:00 p.m. ET. It will broadcast live on local channels tonight, but if you’re looking for a live stream of the game online, look no further than the information below.

The Best Way to Watch the Kings vs Warriors Live Stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV has become a major player in the live streaming world. Many sports fans have ditched the cable boxes and jumped on board with Sling TV. It’s a cheaper method to stream live television because it allows you to customize the content you want for a way better price than cable. The service has two major packages to purchase when singing up: Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Sling Orange is actually the one you would want to lean more towards as a consumer of live sports due to the channels in the package. There is no Sling TV free trial, but if you sign up today, you get 50% off your first month ($20 instead of $40).

Is There a Free Kings vs Warriors Live Stream?

Max logo
Max / Max

Long story short, there is no free live stream for this game. The cheapest way to stream tonight’s match is on Max through the B/R Sports Menu on the service. Max is $10 a month, and unlike many other streaming services, it does not offer a free trial. You can also stream the game through your NBA League Pass, but there are not going to be any freebies there, even if you add the service to something like Fubo or YouTube TV.

How to Watch the Kings vs Warriors Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network is one of the best ways to live stream a U.S.-based broadcast from abroad. There are many VPN’s out there you can access to do just that, but we recommend NordVPN. It’s a cost-effective and safe way to catch live streams that doesn’t limit itself with bandwidth. Sign up for NordVPN and get a free 30-day money-back guarantee today.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Bayern vs Werder live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
how to watch psg vs bayern live stream feature

Winners of three straight in the league, Bayern take on Werder on Sunday at Allianz Arena. While the hosts are looking for an emphatic victory to remain hot on the heels of Leverkusen atop the Bundesliga table, Ole Werner's squad would love to simply grab a point here as they attempt to steer clear of the relegation zone.

The match is just about to start, at 9:30 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. It's not on regular cable TV anywhere, so your options for watching a legal live stream in the U.S. are somewhat limited, but that makes it very simple, too. Here's everything you need to know to watch Bayern vs Werder.
Watch Bayern vs Werder on ESPN+

Read more
Sheffield vs West Ham live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Suddenly just six points behind a top four spot in the Premier League, West Ham get a meeting against last-place Sheffield United on Sunday, providing them another excellent opportunity to put more pressure on Arsenal and Tottenham.

In the United States, Sheffield vs West Ham is just about to kick off, at 9:00 a.m. ET today, Sunday, January 21, and will be televised on USA Network. If you don't have cable or are just looking to watch a live stream of the match on your phone, computer or other streaming device, here's a rundown of several different ways you can watch it online.
The Best Way to Watch Sheffield vs West Ham

Read more
UFC 297 live stream: Can you watch Strickland vs du Plessis for free?
Fighters stare each other down in a UFC 297 promotional poster.

Can’t wait to watch the UFC 297 live stream but not sure where to start? Don’t worry about it. We’re here to advise you all about the best way to watch the UFC 297 live stream tonight so you can catch the battle between Strickland and du Plessis, as well as see how things play out in the women’s Bantamweight Championship taking place between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva. As with all UFC PPV events, there are plenty of other fights taking place too including others in the main card, and the preliminaries as well. The main card is about to start, so let's dive into how you can watch.
How to watch UFC 297 online

The best and only way to watch UFC 297 is to sign up for ESPN+. The streaming service is the exclusive home of all things UFC in the U.S. and has been in recent years. UFC live streams are fortunately super simple to watch thanks to ESPN+ being compatible with pretty much all your devices, from your smart TV to your games console or all your streaming devices.

Read more