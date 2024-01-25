Kings vs Warriors live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tonight the Sacramento Kings (24-18) make their way over to the Bay Area to play the struggling Golden State Warriors (19-22). The Kings are favored by 1.5 points for tonight’s matchup as the Golden State Warriors find themselves tenth in the league offensively, but the real kicker is that they are 22nd in the league on defense, allowing 118 points per game. The Kings have a 37.1% three-point shooting percentage this year. On average, they have hit 15 three-pointers per game (the third-best in the league).

It will be interesting to see these two California-based franchises square off tonight. Coverage of the game is at 10:00 p.m. ET. It will broadcast live on local channels tonight, but if you’re looking for a live stream of the game online, look no further than the information below.

The Best Way to Watch the Kings vs Warriors Live Stream

Sling TV has become a major player in the live streaming world. Many sports fans have ditched the cable boxes and jumped on board with Sling TV. It’s a cheaper method to stream live television because it allows you to customize the content you want for a way better price than cable. The service has two major packages to purchase when singing up: Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Sling Orange is actually the one you would want to lean more towards as a consumer of live sports due to the channels in the package. There is no Sling TV free trial, but if you sign up today, you get 50% off your first month ($20 instead of $40).

Is There a Free Kings vs Warriors Live Stream?

Long story short, there is no free live stream for this game. The cheapest way to stream tonight’s match is on Max through the B/R Sports Menu on the service. Max is $10 a month, and unlike many other streaming services, it does not offer a free trial. You can also stream the game through your NBA League Pass, but there are not going to be any freebies there, even if you add the service to something like Fubo or YouTube TV.

How to Watch the Kings vs Warriors Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network is one of the best ways to live stream a U.S.-based broadcast from abroad. There are many VPN’s out there you can access to do just that, but we recommend NordVPN. It’s a cost-effective and safe way to catch live streams that doesn’t limit itself with bandwidth. Sign up for NordVPN and get a free 30-day money-back guarantee today.

