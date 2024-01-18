 Skip to main content
Knicks vs Wizards live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

NBA fans expect a blowout tonight, as the New York Knicks take on the Washington Wizards. The Knicks have already beat the Wizards twice, and they’ve been looking strong besides that. The Wizards, on the other hand, have been seriously struggling, with a 7-32 record so far this season.

The Knicks vs. Wizards game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and is only being broadcast on local TV networks, specifically MSG Network and Monumental Sports Network. That means that if you’re currently outside that market you’ll need an online cable replacement service. Here are your best options.

The best way to watch Knicks vs Wizards live stream

Sling TV is our favorite online cable replacement service. That’s because it can be as low as $40 per month, since you can pick between two different packages. It doesn’t actually matter which package you choose for this game, since you’ll need the NBA League Pass either way. The cheapest option is the NBA League Pass and Sling Freestream combo. It’s normally $15 per month, but you can get your first month for just $10.

Is there a free Knicks vs Wizards live stream?

Fubo is a cable streaming service that includes the MSG Network. There is currently a Fubo free trial. So as long as you’ve never had Fubo before, you can watch tonight’s game for free with that trial. The only reason we don’t recommend this first is because Fubo is expensive once your trial is over. Plans start at $80 per month, and you can’t customize your channels as much as with Sling. But if tonight’s game is all you care about, this is an easy way to watch it for free.

Watch the Knicks vs Wizards live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re currently out of the country, using a VPN might be your only way to get access to U.S. basketball. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall. Once you’ve signed up, simply connect to a server in the U.S. and use one of the streaming options listed above. NordVPN is currently on sale as part of VPN deals, so this option doesn’t add a huge extra bill.

